Illuminate Announces Growth-Driven Leadership Team and Strategic Developments

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illuminate, a data and analytics company that provides services and technology to accelerate informed decisions, from edge to core in mission-centric situations, is pleased to announce a wide range of growth-driven developments. These activities and initiatives, which have positioned the company for continued expansion of its key capabilities, are outlined below.



Illuminate is pleased to name Tameika Hollis as President of the company. Tameika brings more than two decades of experience as an executive in operations, strategy, business development, and engineering, overseeing both large and small organizations. Illuminate has seen significant growth and transformation with Tameika as its Chief Operating Officer and the company looks forward to her continued leadership and vision. Prior to joining Illuminate, she worked at Northrop Grumman, where she spent 17 years in positions of progressively increasing responsibility, culminating in her role as Vice President.





Scott Crane joined Illuminate as Chief Financial Officer. Scott brings more than 24 years of leadership experience in the federal services sector to Illuminate. He has spent the past 10 years in CFO roles for private-equity-backed companies. He couples his financial management acumen with early-career experience in software development, consulting, and business development to bring a unique perspective to Illuminate.





Tom Sundling retired from day-to-day activities of Illuminate and will remain engaged as a member of the Illuminate Board of Directors. The company is deeply appreciative of his years of leadership and great service to Illuminate and looks forward to his continued involvement and valuable perspectives.





Illuminate was selected by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as an awardee on the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle. SITE III is a $12.6 billion, 10-year federal contract for the delivery of IT and technical support services to DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Illuminate was selected (i) directly in the unrestricted category and (ii) together with its joint venture partner Preting Consulting, in the small business category.





Illuminate has been selected as an awardee on Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) Capabilities Contract (CAPCON) IDIQ, a $450 million, 8-year, unrestricted federal contract for engineering services.





Illuminate secured a prime award on the United State Air Force (USAF) Eglin-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) IDIQ. This is a 10-yr IDIQ with a $46 billion ceiling focused on digital acquisitions, agile processes, open system architecture, and enterprise analytics for the entire Eglin enterprise.





Illuminate received more than $5 million of growth capital investments from its equity sponsors in recent months to execute on its focused software development and professional services initiatives supporting the national security mission.





Illuminate is actively recruiting highly qualified, security-cleared individuals for a significant number of career positions on its current contracts. Please click on the link here for more information on all of the company’s open positions.

Tameika Hollis, President of Illuminate, commented, “With our additional capital, contract awards, and a clear strategy to serve our mission-focused defense and commercial clients, we are enthusiastic about our prospects for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.”

Murray Rudin, Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners, noted, “As Illuminate continues to execute on its long-term strategic objective to serve the national security mission, RLH is excited to support this talented group of leaders with additional growth capital as they steer the company to greater heights. We would also like to thank Tom Sundling for his years of service and continuing support to Tameika and Scott as they implement our shared vision."

Illuminate provides mission-centric services and software to clients in the defense, intelligence, and telecommunications sectors. The company’s innovative capabilities include network monitoring, intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, and data engineering.

