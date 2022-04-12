Meridian Adhesives Group’s Orem Manufacturing Facility Undergoes Expansion

Orem, Utah, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Meridian Adhesives Group Infrastructure Division recently completed a manufacturing site consolidation and expansion project at Convergent Concrete Technologies, the group's Orem, Utah facility.

Convergent Concrete Technologies is a leader in concrete densification and hardening technologies, well-known for its innovations in strontium, lithium, and colloidal silicate formulation.

The Orem site produces unique concrete and masonry surface densifiers, hardeners, sealers, coatings, and cleaning agents. In response to ever-increasing demand for these products, Convergent expanded the Orem plant, commissioning new industrial mixing and packaging equipment and storage facilities and absorbing production equipment formerly housed at a second location in Heber.

The new operation boasts a 50% increase in overall production capacity, while implementing the latest in safety considerations and advancements in productivity.

“From packaging, to filling, to shipping - the new facility is faster, safer, and more efficient than ever before,” said Brandon Willet, Plant Manager. “We plan to continue optimizing our processes so that we can exceed the expectations of our customers.”

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.