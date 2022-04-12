Experience an Endless Summer in Malta, A Paradise for Beach Lovers in the Heart of the Mediterranean

New York, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta, an archipelago located in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, is a paradise for beach lovers and environmentalists! This hidden gem is perfect for travelers looking for off the beaten path destinations that offer amazing beaches, including 12 Blue Flag beaches. The crystal blue waters of the Maltese islands with breathtaking landscapes, and a year round warm climate, appeal to a diverse group of travelers. With more than 7,000 years of history, Michelin star gastronomy, local wine and year round festivals, there is something for every visitor.

The island of Gozo is prized for its charming rural landscape and idyllic setting. It is the second largest of Malta’s three main islands. The coastline consists of long stretches of glorious sandy beaches and hidden coves where the locals go. Visitors can spend the day on a boat in Comino’s Blue Lagoon famous for its clear azure waters and enjoy some of the world’s top-rated scuba diving sites.

Blue Flag Beaches

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), awarded twelve beaches in Malta and Gozo Blue Flag status for 2022. Enjoy some of Malta’s most gorgeous and environmentally sustainable beaches, with azure waters in secluded spots along the Mediterranean coastlines.

Top Beaches in the Maltese Islands

Malta’s Blue Flag Beaches

Gozo’s Blue Flag Beaches

Ramla Bay Xaghra managed by Gaia Foundation

Hondoq ir-Rummien Bay Qala managed by the Malta Tourism Authority

Marsalforn Bay Marsalforn managed by the Malta Tourism Authority

And more….

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta's patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire's most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. www.visitmalta.com

