Whim® BOOST Moves the Needle for The Marquie Group

ST PETERSBURG, FL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”) to launch a series of nationwide radio commercials focused on Whim® BOOST Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder.

The Marquie Group and its development partner in the health and beauty space, Simply Whim, have seen a dramatic rise in the sales of Whim® BOOST Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder. According to CEO Marc Angell, “We started with a small order of Whim BOOST collagen and sold out of it within just a few weeks. We’ve sold through two additional orders of the product so far this year making this our number one seller.” Angell added, “There’s quite a lot of competition in this category however, people really like how BOOST is flavorless, mixes well with just about anything including water, hot or cold, is sugar-free, contains seven grams of protein per scoop, and is more affordable than many of our competitors. BOOST supports five different collagen types, and is hydrolyzed which makes for easy digestion and quick absorption into your system.”

Per SPINS multioutlet channel tracking, collagen ingredient sales in the U.S. mainstream supplements market grew a whopping 56% in the year ending October 31, 2021, reaching $241 million compared to $154 million a year ago. Collagen now ranks #2 on the list of 25 bestselling functional ingredients in the natural channel.

“Traditionally, the age-related decline of function or appearance was the primary driver of collagen demand. Today, we’re seeing more interest in collagen from consumers of all ages,” says Abdul Alkayali, vice president of sales and marketing, Certified Nutraceuticals Inc. “Younger and middle-aged consumers are supplementing with collagen products to maintain joint health and function in hopes of preventing the mobility and pain issues plaguing the older generation. Similarly, younger consumers are turning to beauty products with collagen to help maintain and enhance beauty.”

“We’ve been advertising the Whim products on our syndicated radio network Music of Your Life with excellent response,” says Angell. “We’re now launching a series of Whim BOOST radio spots to kick off the Spring season including discounts and matched sets of inner and outer nutrition products. Head over to our website, Simply Whim dot com to learn more about BOOST and to purchase all the Whim health and beauty products.”

Whim® BOOST Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder rounds out the family of Simply Whim’s inner nutrition supplements including “Harmony”, a beauty vitamin complex, and “Hush” a melatonin and natural based sleep and relaxation enhancement. These inner-nutrition products join the already successful line of outer-nutrition products, which includes a facial cleanser, facial scrub, eye treatment, face serum, moisturizer, and SPF. The full line of Whim® products with detailed descriptions can be found at simplywhim.com.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The company sells these products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations, and around the world over the Internet at musicofyourlife.com. Music of Your Life is the nation’s longest running syndicated music radio service.

