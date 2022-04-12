Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Hosts Successful 2022 Legislative Summit

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) announced that Senator Gary Peters (MI), and Congressman Michael Waltz (FL-06), have been awarded the 2022 WPRC Sentinel Award for their legislative leadership on behalf of the domestic defense industrial base that supports U.S. servicemembers and homeland security personnel. The Sentinel Award is presented annually to Members of Congress who have demonstrated enduring leadership to ensure high quality, American-made personal protective gear, uniforms, ballistic armor, footwear and equipment are available to the Federal government at the best value to the taxpayer.

“The past two years have clearly demonstrated the critical importance of supporting American manufacturing and completely domestic supply chains for products essential to the national security of the United States,” said Justin Mayer, Chairman of the WPRC. “Our annual Legislative Summit allows our member companies to come together to advocate for thoughtful policies that support our nation’s ability to manufacturer PPE, camouflage and dress uniforms, footwear, ballistic armor, helmets and equipage. We are delighted to recognize Senator Peters and Congressman Waltz with our 2022 Sentinel Award and the WPRC will continue to press forward to ensure that the United States maintains the domestic capability to properly equip those who serve our country.”

The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition’s Sentinel Award is the association’s highest honor, presented annually to policymakers who have demonstrated extraordinary support for the American industry that manufactures advanced combat clothing, equipment and PPE for the Armed Services and Department of Homeland Security. Sentinel Award recipients are recognized as the leading advocates for American warfighters and peacekeepers, as it remains critically important to provide those who serve our country with domestically manufactured products that provide our Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Homeland Security personnel with an insurmountable conflict and training advantage.

WPRC member companies strive every day to provide innovative, advanced solutions to ensure that our armed forces are prepared for any encounter, anywhere in the world. Senator Gary Peters is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees the Department of Homeland Security and is the Senate’s top oversight committee. He also serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Congressman Michael “Mike” Waltz represents the 6th District of Florida and serves as the Ranking Member on the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Readiness.



The Sentinel Award presentation took place during the 2022 WPRC Legislative Summit, conducted on Capitol Hill in the Rayburn House Office Building. Over 80 association members met for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to advocate for best-in-class, American-made equipment, textiles and uniforms for U.S. service members, frontline medical responders, and the operational agencies within the Department of Homeland Security.

The Legislative Summit included a speaking program, allowing WPRC members to hear remarks from U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Arthur J. Pasagian, Commander Marine Corps Systems Command; U.S. Army Major General Anthony (Tony) Potts Program Executive Officer, Program Executive Office Soldier; Brigadier General Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Commander, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support and Ms. Celeste Drake, Made in America Director, Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President. This was an opportunity for the WPRC to hear directly from Department of Defense (DoD) and Executive Leadership regarding the Administration’s domestic defense industrial base priorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1d9b423-d527-4ab1-800c-baa9a563fcee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ac2db38-4f95-4259-bfb9-dea76254f77f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8678240-8819-4b44-bd15-eb960add4a44

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3efe910-ea04-407f-9827-b49c983b1640