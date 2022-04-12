Healios AG Announces Addition of Anna Walz to Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healios AG, a MedTech company focused on developing and validating digital biomarkers since 2014, announced that Anna Walz has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Anna brings over 25 years of medical affairs and global medical consulting experience, with a proven track record in entrepreneurial innovation and leadership. She is the Founder and CEO Emeritus of MedEvoke, a MEDiSTRAVA Company (Medical Division of Huntsworth), a global medical consulting firm dedicated to innovating processes for analytics that allow Medical Affairs to track the impact of their internal efforts on the external scientific and digital exchanges. In 2021, MedEvoke was acquired into the MEDiSTRAVA Division of Huntsworth to operate as a core part of the Consulting group.

"Anna is a visionary entrepreneur who has a proven track record of revealing opportunities within niche service markets in pharma/biotech and built a successful Global Consulting company to service those needs. We are thrilled to have her join our Board of Directors. Her vast expertise in business strategy, innovation and operations will all play an instrumental role in guiding our path ahead," said Guilhem Dupont, Healios AG Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Anna is a sought-after subject matter expert and regular speaker on the topics of medical strategy, launch excellence, impact metrics for medical affairs, female entrepreneurship, and diversity in the biosciences. She also has a keen interest in her own continuing education, as a graduate of both the Tuck-WBENC Executive Education program and the Entrepreneurial Master's Program (EMP), a joint collaboration of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Anna currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) and is a long-standing Trustee at Hunterdon Healthcare, where she also serves on the Health System's Strategic Planning Committee and Community Needs Committee.

About Healios AG

Healios AG is a MedTech company that has worked with pharmaceutical companies and academic research teams in the EU and U.S. to develop and validate digital biomarkers since 2014. In most recent news, Healios AG has been named one of three finalists for the coveted 2022 Swiss Medtech Award. Healios AG has made it into the finals thanks to their smartphone technology that monitors the neurological functions of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. Healios AG collaborated with the Research Centre for Clinical Neuroimmunology and Neuroscience (RC2NB, division of University Hospital Basel) to develop DreaMS™, CE Mark (Class I), a smartphone technology for patients with MS. To read more DreaMS and the Healios AG nomination for the 2022 Swiss Medtech Award click here.

The Healios AG technology meets requirements for CE Mark and FDA and has applications across neuroscience, cardiovascular and beyond. Healios AG Digital Markets cover five key domains, and each domain can be measured through the performance of fun and interactive proprietary tests tailored to the research needs. Altogether, Healios AG tests can generate over 200 digital biomarkers. Healios AG offers a truly unique value proposition for strategic partners as they possess advanced proprietary science and processes to rapidly develop new applications of their digital biomarkers and increase disease coverage and offer continuity by design between medical research and medical practice, which also includes 'Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD).

Additionally, Healios AG has the only system architecture that enables integrability with other platforms such as EHR and wearables. Looking ahead, Healios AG aims to be the leading provider of digital biomarkers across the full neuroscience field. Additional information about Healios AG can be obtained at www.healios.io. For press inquiries, contact amber@heimglobalconsulting.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.