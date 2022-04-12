Dr. Kate Darling, Leading Expert in Robot Ethics and MIT Media Lab Research Specialist, to Keynote Questex’s Sensors Converge

Dr. Darling’s keynote “The Future of Human-Robot Interaction” will include a demonstration with one of her own domestic robots to offer a window into how robotics technology is poised to change the way we relate to each other and our own humanity – and why it matters



NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Technology Group today announces Dr. Kate Darling, will deliver a keynote address on "The Future of Human-Robot Interaction" at Sensors Converge 2022 . Sensors Converge takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Register here .

With the help of sensors, robots are able to see and feel. Dr. Darling explores this relationship and the technology behind it, as well as examining what society’s relationship with robots could look like in the future. An added feature to her keynote presentation is an exciting and engaging on-stage demonstration with one of her own domestic robots. She is the caretaker of several robots including Pleos Yochai, Peter, and Mr. Spaghetti.

Dr. Darling’s session will draw from her recent work and will answer questions such as:

What happens when robots move from behind factory walls into shared spaces and begin interacting with humans?

What opportunities and challenges should we anticipate in the future of human-robot interaction?

Where does the true potential of AI and robotics lie, and will robots supplement human ability, or replace it?

Why do people treat robots like living things, and why does that matter?

What can and can’t robots and AI do?

What societal challenges will we face in a future with robots (ethical, legal, social)?

“We are honored to have the leading expert in robotics ethics, Dr. Kate Darling, deliver a keynote at Sensors Converge 2022,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics. “Her work is groundbreaking and thought-provoking. As sensor technologies and embedded systems are intrinsic to the operation of robots, she is the perfect person to deliver a keynote at Sensors Converge.”

Dr. Darling is a researcher, leading technology policy expert and author of The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals about Our Future with Robots. She has a background in law and economics and intellectual property, and has taken a role as intellectual property expert at multiple academic and private institutions, including her current role at MIT Media Lab. Dr. Darling’s work has been featured in Vogue, The New Yorker, The Guardian, BBC, NPR, PBS, The Boston Globe, Forbes, CBC, WIRED, Boston Magazine, The Atlantic, Slate, Die Zeit, The Japan Times, and more.

Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird rates end April 22. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io



