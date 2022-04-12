Amundi: 2021 Universal Registration Document available

English French

2021 Universal Registration Document available

Paris, Tuesday 12th April 2022 - Amundi announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 12th, 2022.

This 2022 Universal Registration Document is available now in French on the websites of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at Amundi corporate office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris. The English version will be available very soon.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,300 employees3 in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.0 trillion of assets4.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

Press contact: Investor contacts: Nathalie Boschat Anthony Mellor Thomas Lapeyre Tel. +33 1 76 37 54 96 Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16 Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54 Nathalie.boschat@amundi.com anthony.mellor@amundi.com thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com





1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2020

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3 Consolidated internal Amundi and Lyxor workforce as at 01/01/2022

4 Amundi data including Lyxor as at 31/12/2021

