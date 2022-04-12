WPUR To Join ALYI In Brazil And On College Campus Expansions

Dallas, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed work together on launching an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution is proceeding on track.

The technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout. The larger rollout is planned in conjunction with an agreement WPUR has made with ALYI to support ALYI’s EV Ecosystem initiative .

ALYI recently announced expanding its electric motorcycle program into Brazil and separately announced the expansion of its electric motorcycle partnership with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

Today, WPUR announces that it will join ALYI on both expansion projects bringing along WPUR’s off grid, clean electric energy production and storage solution for charging EVs.

WPUR’s off grid EV charging solution is expected to be featured in conjunction with ALYI’s EV racing initiative. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring a annual Formula E race event to Kenya.

