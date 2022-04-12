Altus to Hold a Virtual Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2022 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2022

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 am (ET) in a virtual-only setting.



Everyone will be able to participate in the Meeting online, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can ask questions and vote in real time online. As in prior years, all shareholders can vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy and are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the deadline on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular and the Proxy Form, has been posted on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations section.

The Company also announced that it plans to release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

The details for both events are as follows:

Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET) Live Virtual Meeting: https://web.lumiagm.com/458703539 (Password: altus2022) Voting Deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

To view or participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the Meeting. More information on how to attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting, please refer to pages 2-7 in the Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website.

Q1 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group

Altus provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world's largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus is a global company with over 2,600 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

