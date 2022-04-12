Bio-Path Holdings Presents BP1003 Data at 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today presented a poster highlighting preclinical BP1003 data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.



The poster, titled “Targeting STAT3 with novel liposome-incorporated antisense oligonucleotide technology enhances the efficacy of paclitaxel (taxol) or 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) in breast and ovarian cancer cells,” was presented by Dr. Maria Gagliardi, Research Scientist at Bio-Path Holdings.

"We are particularly pleased to have these preclinical data of BP1003 plus chemotherapy combinations against breast and ovarian cancer cells highlighted in a poster before an audience of the world’s leading cancer researchers at this important scientific meeting. The data show that BP1003 enhances the efficacy of current standard of care chemotherapies in these difficult to treat solid tumor cancers," stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “We look forward to filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1003 and to initiating a clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

STAT3 is a transcription factor that regulates various tumorigenic processes, such as tumor proliferation, metastasis and drug resistance. Its overexpression and aberrant activation characterize many cancers, including breast, lung, ovarian, liver and colon cancer. Activation of the STAT3 pathway in breast and ovarian cancer cells promotes tumor initiation, migration, and taxol resistance. STAT3 also contributes to epithelial-mesenchymal transition and promotes 5-FU resistance in colorectal cancer cells. Its role in numerous malignancies made STAT3 a potential cancer therapeutic target.

BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide, efficiently reduces STAT3 expression and enhances the sensitivity of breast and ovarian cancer cells to taxol and 5-FU. These results are in line with previous work in which BP1003 plus gemcitabine displayed enhanced anti-tumor activity in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Together these results strongly suggest that BP1003 combination therapy is a novel strategy for patients with advanced solid tumors.

