Hillman Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results; Sets Final First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Results Presentation Date

CINCINNATI, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced today the following selected preliminary results from operations for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022:



Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $363.0 million compared to $341.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $8.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $44.0 million compared to $47.8 million in the prior year quarter.



Presentation of Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results

The preliminary financial results presented above are unaudited and preliminary estimates that have been prepared by management in good faith on a consistent basis with prior periods. However, the Company has not completed its financial closing procedures for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022, and actual results may differ from these preliminary estimates, and such differences could be material. In addition, Deloitte & Touche LLP, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to these preliminary financial results and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to these preliminary financial results or their achievability. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement the information provided above until it releases its financial statements for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the preliminary results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company has also presented a non-GAAP financial measure — Adjusted EBITDA— which presents results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from operating income under GAAP below.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (the closest comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) without unreasonable effort or expense. Net income cannot be reasonably estimated due to timing for completing our quarterly financial closing procedures, including with respect to the accounting for income taxes and certain subsequent events.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 26, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 27, 2021 Operating income $ 8,849 $ 5,780 Depreciation 13,254 16,341 Amortization 15,521 14,909 EBITDA $ 37,624 $ 37,030 Stock compensation expense 6,018 1,741 Other (1) 369 9,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,011 $ 47,806





(1) Other includes certain litigation charges, acquisition and integration expense, gain or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, restructuring expense, and pre-merger management fees. The thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2021 include $4.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses related to historical acquisitions, including the merger with Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. and $4.0 million in legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc.

First Quarter 2022 Final Results Presentation

Hillman plans to issue its final first quarter 2022 earnings release before the U.S. stock market opens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 and host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA” section of this press release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.



