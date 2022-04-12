CRISPR Therapeutics Proposes New Appointment to the Board of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced it proposes to elect Maria Fardis, Ph.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors at the Company’s upcoming annual general of shareholders meeting to be held later this year.



“We are very pleased to invite Maria to join our Board of Directors,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Her extensive leadership in scaling companies and bringing novel therapies to patients will be an invaluable asset to CRISPR Therapeutics as we continue to advance our pipeline and platform to develop transformative medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases.”

Maria Fardis, Ph.D., MBA, has been a venture partner at Frazier Life Sciences since 2021. Dr. Fardis previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IOVA), a biopharmaceutical company, and as a member of its Board of Directors from June 2016 through June 2021. She previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Acerta Pharma B.V., a biopharmaceutical company, from 2015 to 2016. From 2011 to 2014, she was at Pharmacyclics, Inc. and served as Chief of Oncology Operations and Alliances. Prior to joining Pharmacyclics, from 2001 to 2011, Dr. Fardis held increasingly senior positions in Medicinal Chemistry and the project and portfolio management at Gilead Sciences, Inc. Dr. Fardis received her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley and her B.S. summa cum laude, in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She holds an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

