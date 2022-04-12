UPS To Release First-Quarter 2022 Results On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its first-quarter 2022 results on April 26, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.