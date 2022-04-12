AIoT Technology for Fire Safety to Drive the Data Center Fire Detection & Suppression Market. The Market is Expected to Hit $1.7 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center fire detection & suppression system market witnessed significant growth due to more than 400 new investments and expansion projects in 2021. With thousands of existing operational data centers across the globe, data center operators and vendors are continuously working on improving the safety of the infrastructure from fire.



The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers have fueled the demand for fire and safety products such as fire detection, heat detectors, alarms, and fire suppression systems.

Data Center Fire Detection & Suppression System Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Fire Safety Systems (Fire Detection and Fire Suppression), Deployment Locations (Technical Space/Room Level and Other Space/Building Level) MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 25+ Vendors COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Other Latin America Countries, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Other Western European Countries, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland & Iceland, Russia & Czech Republic, Poland & Austria, Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries, Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Other Africa Countries, China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Other Southeast Asia

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Businesses have become more reliant on data centers and internet exchange points, any unusual event, such as a fire, might result in IT equipment damage and service failure. The cost of IT equipment and server room downtime is far greater than the cost of adopting fire suppression solutions. As a result, data centre operators are placing a greater emphasis on the security and safety of IT equipment in the case of a disaster.

Moreover, vendors are looking for alternative fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers that limit the risk of water/aqua damage by data center operators. Gaseous fire suppression systems are front-line solutions that data center managers desire for crucial locations such as server rooms. In 2021, gaseous fire suppression devices and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) detection systems dominated the North America and APAC data center market.

Key Insights

In 2021, North America had the largest market share of around 45%, followed by APAC and Western Europe, due to the increasing hyperscale and colocation activities in these locations.

The National Fire Protection Association has defined some standards for data center operators across the world. These standards help a variety of facilities with different designs to gain protection for their systems from the threat of fire. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.

Most data center operators, especially hyperscale operators, are deploying Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA). For instance, DataPro Moscow One facilities have installed VESDA and HFC 227 fire extinguishant for fire suppression in the facility.

The introduction of hydrogen fuel cells and natural gas-based fire suppression systems will lead to a reduction in the water consumption levels and will help data center operators to increase the sustainability and efficiency.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fire safety systems, deployment locations, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 26 prominent vendors are profiled in the report

North America to Create High Investment Opportunities for the Market Players

The North American data center fire detection & suppression market leads the growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The North American region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center arena. The major contributors to market growth in North America include companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch.

Market Segmentation by Fire Safety Systems

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Market Segmentation by Deployment Locations

Technical Space/Room Level

Other Space/Building Level

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Norway Denmark Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe Russia & Czech Republic Poland & Austria Other Central and Eastern European countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Other African Countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand Japan India Rest Of APAC Singapore Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries





Prominent Vendors

Advanced Safety Systems Integrators

Automatic

AVA PREVENT

Cannon Fire

Carrier

Danfoss Fire

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

Fireboy-Xintex

Halma

Hochiki Europe

Honeywell

inControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

Smith & Sharks (India)

STANG KOREA

Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

The Chemours Company

Torvac Solutions

WAGNER Group

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707