Eden island, Seychelles, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Recently, SquidKingdoms held its first Gold invitation giveaway. Participants will get various airdrops, such as NFTPack airdrop, token airdrop, NFT WL and Token WL.

Dates: 31st March~5th April

Total: 25× Gold invitations, 4.56 BNB

NFT prize: 1invitation (25winners)

BNB prize: 3BNB,1BNB,0.56BNB(3winners)

Have a Gold invitation?

Haven't received Gold invitation yet, please attend the next event, Giveaway Round 2 will be held soon.

MysteryPack launching soon

More rewards can be earned by utilizing NFTs obtained from the MysteryPack.

Users can choose between two types of MysteryPacks.

The Standard Package & Premium Package

The "Standard Package" offers a 3-10% discount for set packages purchase. Price is 0.05BNB per pack.

×30 3% off

×50 5% off

×100 10% off

With the "Premium Package" participants always get one EPIC NFT. The price is 5BNB per pack. (See below for the probability of obtaining EPIC)

Types of NFT: 5 levels of rarity and LEGENDARY NFT

There are six types of NFTs in SquidKingdoms. The higher the rarity, the higher the reward for mining.

Legendary NFTs can only be obtained through Reproduction, which is a collection of specified NFTs, and NFTs used as materials for Reproduction NFTs will be sold at a high price on the market.

Here are the rarities (I want to include a picture of the slide)

COMMON: 44.8%

UNCOMMON: 28.6%

RARE: 16.0%

SUPER RARE: 9.6%

EPIC: 1.0%

LEGENDALY: Available only in Reproduction

SquidKingdoms



Website: https://www.squidkingdoms.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/squidkingdoms

Telegram: https://t.me/squidkingdomschat

Gitbook: https://king-squid.gitbook.io/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms

Media Contact

Company Name: BETATECH PRODUCT(Squidkingdoms)

Email: fomosquidkingdoms@gmail.com

Website: https://www.squidkingdoms.com/

