Organic Remedies’ Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in South Pittsburgh

Who: Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies Tammy Royer, RPh., COO, Organic Remedies Medical Marijuana Industry Experts Local and State Public Officials When: Wednesday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. Where: 5002 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA

Organic Remedies’ Open House Celebration will kick off with brief remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tours of the dispensary will be offered.

Company President Eric Hauser, RPh.; expert pharmacists and staff will be available for interviews.

Official opening for business is expected Monday, April 18, 2022.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products, while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes-based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com .

