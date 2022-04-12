According to Arizton, 7.2 Million Units of New Elevators & Escalators are to be Installed in Indonesia by 2027

Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia's government plans to invest $710 million in hotel and restaurant projects by 2020. In addition, the need for elevators and escalators is being driven by infrastructure development such as cinema halls, shopping malls, airports, and department stores.



Indonesia Elevators & Escalators Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLED BASE (2021) 5.1 Million Units ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLATION (2028) 7.2 Million Units ELEVATORS & ESCALATORS MARKET SIZE BY INSTALLED BASE (2028) 66.3 Million Units CAGR (2022-2028) 5.01% ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR MARKET SIZE BY MORDERNIZATION (2028) $12.5 Billion (2028)



HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 MACHINE TYPE Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others CARRAIGE TYPE Passenger and Freight CAPACITY Person (2-15, 16-24, 25-33, and 34 and above) END-USER Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others

In 2017, the Indonesian government launched "100 Smart Cities Movement," a digitalization initiative. For $149 million, Mitsubishi Electric added an urban development project to its smart city initiative near Jakarta, picturing residential and commercial zones developed on six hectares around a railway station.

In Indonesia, a series of breakdowns happened on a Hitachi elevator at Monumen Nasional (Monas), such incidents highlight the increasing demand for maintenance in elevators and escalators. The country is also focusing on boosting foreign arrivals to support its economic growth objectives, the country plans to build several new airports, which would fuel the market for moving walkways, escalators, and elevators.

Digitalization to Revolutionize the Elevators & Escalators Market in Indonesia

In many locations around Indonesia, Internet-connected smart elevators are gaining traction. Smart elevators from companies such as Otis and Schindler can detect and foresee any issue immediately. Smart lifts have remote diagnostic and troubleshooting capabilities, which save lot of time and money.

Many manufacturers have also created user-friendly elevator technologies to improve the commuting experience. Smart grouping and destination-based models with current aesthetics are examples of intuitive elevator systems. For instance, passengers going to the same destination are only assigned to elevators serving as those sets of floors or zones, which provides faster and more organized service.

Green elevators aid in the reduction of energy consumption and the recovery of energy. The KONE destination signalization system, for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage elevator traffic.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis product type, carriage type, persons, and end-users

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 5 other prominent vendors

Recent Development

In December 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and KONE have established partnership. KONE will benefit from AWS worldwide cloud capabilities, which include IoT and analytics. The firm will also collaborate to create new technologies which will improve KONE’s connected services and solutions.

The company has announced the development of a new tech solution that is designed to enable wheelchair users to navigate modern buildings more easily by connecting elevators and wheelchairs.

KONE has already received a business deal of 65 elevators and escalators, which in turn, is creating enormous growth opportunities for the company.

Indonesia Elevators & Escalators Market Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

KONE

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

TK Elevator

Hyundai Elevator

Otis

Fujitec

Schindler

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

CANNY Elevator Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

Kunshan Hualong Elevator

SJEC

Suzhou Jiude Electrical & Mechanic Technology

Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry

IFE Elevators



