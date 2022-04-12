Perseus Discovers More High-Grade Gold at Yaouré Mine

| Source: Perseus Mining Limited Perseus Mining Limited

Subiaco, AUSTRALIA

PERTH, Western Australia, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to report further strong results from exploration drilling at its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire. Perseus will use the results to upgrade the CMA Underground Inferred Mineral Resource estimate to the Indicated category and complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for a Yaouré underground mining operation in the June 2022 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Perseus’s ongoing infill and down-dip extension drilling on the CMA structure at Yaouré continues to confirm strong potential for further mineral resources beneath the CMA open pit (“CMA Underground prospect”).
  • Infill drilling of the Inferred resource confirms further high-grade gold mineralisation, with recent results including:
    • YRC1957D: 20.5m @ 5.84 g/t Au from 243.8m, including 19.4m @ 6.12 g/t Au from 243.8m
    • YRC1960D: 12m @ 2.07 g/t Au from 257m, including 3m @ 6.65 g/t Au from 265m
    • YRC1961D: 13.4m @ 2.98 g/t Au from 264.6m, including 12.4m @ 3.18 g/t Au from 264.6m
    • YRC1968D: 12.2m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 291.8m, including 10.4m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 291.8m
    • YRC1970D: 10m @ 4.29 g/t Au from 275.8m, including 7.70m @ 5.47 g/t Au from 278.1m
    • YRC1974D: 14.2m @ 4.24 g/t Au from 218.8m
    • YRC1975D: 9.5m @ 5.34 g/t Au from 223.5m
    • YRC1982D: 6m @ 5.32 g/t Au from 301m
    • YRC1988D: 10m @ 12.03 g/t Au from 346m
    • YRC2006D: 10m @ 7.41 g/t Au from 228m, including 5.7m @ 12.64 g/t Au from 231.1m
    • YRC2018D: 9m @ 4.11 g/t Au from 321m, including 7m @ 5.24 g/t Au from 321m
    • YRC2019D: 15m @ 3.49 g/t Au from 268m including 7m @ 4.91 g/t Au from 268m and 5m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 278m
    • YRC2020D: 6.5m @ 5.15 g/t Au from 224m
    • YRC2029D: 26m @ 2.46 g/t Au from 235.3m, including 5.6m @ 6.17 g/t Au from 235.2m
    • YRC2039D: 8.5m @ 8.91 g/t Au from 222.7m
    • YRC2042D: 12m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 355m, including 3m @ 5.26 g/t Au from 355m
  • Perseus returned further high-grade results in the CMA hanging-wall, reflecting CMA splays or oblique S-structures:
    • YRC1987D: 13m @ 7.78 g/t Au from 145m
    • YRC1989D: 8m @ 11.42 g/t Au from 60m
    • YRC2047D: 16m @ 3.39 g/t Au from 56m, including 4m @ 10.75 g/t Au from 68m
    • YRC2074D: 5m @ 5.46 g/t Au from 99m

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

“Having reached our goal of producing gold at a rate of 500,000oz per year across our three gold mines, we are now working to maintain that level of production over the next decade and beyond. These latest drill results from Yaouré give us further confidence in the high-grade gold contained beneath the CMA open pit and we are working towards a Mineral Resource upgrade, that will enable us to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study and maiden Ore Reserve for the CMA Underground Project during the current quarter. Beyond this, we look forward to progressing Perseus’s first underground mining development which is likely to be the first large scale underground mine operating in Côte d’Ivoire.”

CMA UNDERGROUND RESOURCE DRILLING

Perseus continued to focus recent exploration activities on the Yaouré permits at the CMA Underground prospect, located 2 kilometres south of the Yaouré mill (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1). Results received continue to demonstrate the potential for the Company to materially grow its gold inventory at Yaouré through further drilling success.

As detailed previously (refer to news releases announcements dated October 14, 2021 and January 19, 2022), Perseus has focused on infill drilling at the CMA Underground to firm up a previously defined Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.8 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t Au extending below the currently planned CMA pit. This resource extends to a maximum 275 metre down dip beneath the open pit resource (refer to Resources and Reserves release August 24, 2021), with potential for further mineralisation down dip beyond this (Appendix 1 – Figure 1.2). Perseus has also completed a Scoping Study which identified the potential to mine the CMA structure using underground mining methods (refer to “Perseus Mining Completes Scoping Study for Potential Underground Mine at Yaouré” dated November 5, 2018).

Drilling during the last quarter comprised 29,805 metres in 136 reverse circulation (RC) pre-collared diamond (DD) holes, infilling the existing 50 x 50 metres coverage to a nominal 25 x 25 metre pattern to allow conversion of the Inferred resource to Indicated. Results continue to provide strong encouragement, with the latest intercepts comparable in grade, thickness and style to those previously encountered (Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3-1.5).

Better intercepts from the CMA infill drilling are shown in Table 1 below, with a complete summary of significant results included in Appendix 2 Table 2.1.

CMA DOWN-DIP DRILLING

Perseus received further results for drilling completed in late 2021 to investigate the next 300 metre down-dip from the current CMA Underground resource. The step-out program, guided by Perseus’s early 2020 3D seismic survey, is being drilled on an initial 100 x 200 metre pattern to better define the position of the CMA structure and the intensity of mineralisation. If results remain encouraging, this will be infilled to 100 x 100 metres to allow an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. This program, currently on hold while the CMA Underground resource conversion drilling is completed, will resume in the next quarter.

Better intercepts from the Yaouré step out drilling are shown in Table 1 below and on Figure 1.6, with a complete summary of significant results included in Appendix 2 Table 2.2.

Table 1: Intercepts from CMA Underground and CMA Down-dip Drilling

BHIDFrom (m)To (m)Gold InterceptComment
CMA Underground Resource Drilling
YRC1924D119.6127.47.8m @ 2.11 g/tCMA HW lode
Including119.6124.65m @ 3.22 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1924D130.4135.65.2m @ 2.33 g/tCMA HW lode
Including132.5135.63.1m @ 3.66 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1924D360367.57.5m @ 2.14 g/tCMA FW lode
Including360361.31.3m @ 9.5 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1944D1031052m @ 3.08 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1944D317.6322.24.6m @ 2.17 g/tCMA FW lode
Including319.5322.22.7m @ 3.24 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1944D335.1344.29.1m @ 2.55 g/tCMA FW lode
Including336.8342.25.4m @ 4.01 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1951D24284m @ 1.89 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1951D2352449m @ 1.25 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1956D3363382m @ 4.26 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1956D3293323m @ 1.49 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1956D3363382m @ 4.26 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1957D243.8264.320.5m @ 5.84 g/tCMA FW lode
Including243.8263.219.4m @ 6.12 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1960D25726912m @ 2.07 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2652683m @ 6.65 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1961D82842m @ 7.23 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1961D264.627813.4m @ 2.98 g/tCMA FW lode
Including264.627712.4m @ 3.18 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1962D282.5292.29.7m @ 9.6 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1967D3033085m @ 1.31 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1968D179.5181.72.2m @ 2.67 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1968D291.830412.2m @ 4.9 g/tCMA FW lode
Including291.8302.210.4m @ 5.61 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1969D279288.99.9m @ 3.65 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1970D044m @ 1.04 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1970D275.8285.810m @ 4.29 g/tCMA FW lode
Including278.1285.87.7m @ 5.47 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1971D333.63384.4m @ 2.61 g/tCMA FW lode
Including333.63373.4m @ 3.14 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1971D340.83498.2m @ 3.19 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1973AD02828m @ 0.521 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1973AD1291312m @ 2.845 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1973AD24126221m @ 1.701 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2502566m @ 4.99 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1974D218.823314.2m @ 4.24 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1975D223.52339.5m @ 5.34 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1976D237.82446.2m @ 3.65 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1978D1251272m @ 0.8 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1978D3343406m @ 2.9 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1981D3063104m @ 2.12 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1981D322328.26.2m @ 3.79 g/tCMA FW lode
Including3223253m @ 7.48 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1982D3013076m @ 5.32 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1984D2652705m @ 1.78 g/tCMA FW lode
Including265266.11.1m @ 6.97 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1985D2612665m @ 2.92 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2632652m @ 6.92 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1985D3023053m @ 2.89 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1987D87958m @ 1.19 g/tCMA HW lode
Including9192.41.4m @ 5.45 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1987D14515813m @ 7.78 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1987D163.21673.8m @ 2.76 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1987D212218.56.5m @ 2.28 g/tCMA FW lode
Including216218.52.5m @ 5.37 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1987D393395.72.7m @ 1.87 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1988D34635610m @ 12.03 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1989D60688m @ 11.42 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1989D2352394m @ 1.04 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1990D1281302m @ 2.79 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1990D237242.85.8m @ 1.78 g/tCMA FW lode
Including240241.81.8m @ 4.54 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1992D2782813m @ 2.85 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1993D1321342m @ 0.965 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1993D206.1207.11m @ 38.8 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1993D2112132m @ 2.945 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2122131m @ 5.07 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1993D26227412m @ 0.976 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2642728m @ 1.31 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1998D1061082m @ 0.97 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1998D1381402m @ 1.14 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1999D2582657m @ 0.92 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2001D2112209m @ 2.03 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2112143m @ 5.85 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2004D25326411m @ 1.49 g/tCMA FW lode
Including258.2262.13.9m @ 3.34 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2006D117.3150.533.2m @ 1.68 g/tCMA HW lode
Including117.31257.7m @ 3.46 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2006D2012098m @ 1.61 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2042084m @ 2.74 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2006D22823810m @ 7.41 g/tCMA FW lode
Including231.1236.85.7m @ 12.64 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2008D246.625710.4m @ 1.68 g/tCMA FW lode
Including247.32502.7m @ 4.91 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2009D2522597m @ 1.45 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2542573m @ 3.04 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2013D2282346m @ 2.12 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2302344m @ 3.03 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2014D2472536m @ 2.36 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2014D2722753m @ 1.11 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2015D2442495m @ 3.43 g/tCMA FW lode
Including244.82483.2m @ 5.2 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2017D279.229313.8m @ 1.86 g/tCMA FW lode
Including279.2290.711.5m @ 2.17 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2018D3103133m @ 7.05 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2018D3213309m @ 4.11 g/tCMA FW lode
Including3213287m @ 5.24 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2019D26828315m @ 3.49 g/tCMA FW lode
Including2682757m @ 4.91 g/tCMA FW lode
And2782835m @ 3.43 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2020D224230.56.5m @ 5.15 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2025D2082135m @ 2.08 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2025D2592612m @ 2.36 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2028D256260.34.3m @ 1.2 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2029D8124m @ 0.67 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2029D16248m @ 0.76 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2029D36404m @ 0.5 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2029D111.91142.1m @ 0.592 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2029D1561626m @ 0.883 g/tCMA HW lode
Including1561593m @ 1.68 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2029D1761782m @ 0.58 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2029D1881902m @ 1.835 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2029D2282335m @ 2.267 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2029D235.3261.326m @ 2.461 g/tCMA FW lode
Including235.2240.85.6m @ 6.17 g/tCMA FW lode
And245249.14.1m @ 4.92 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2039D222.7231.28.5m @ 8.91 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2040D229240.211.2m @ 1.5 g/tCMA FW lode
Including235240.25.2m @ 2.2 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2041D1611643m @ 1.28 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2041D236.52458.5m @ 2.76 g/tCMA FW lode
Including236.5242.35.8m @ 3.95 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2042D3293312m @ 3.66 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2042D35536712m @ 2.01 g/tCMA FW lode
Including3553583m @ 5.26 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2044D90922m @ 1.09 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2044D271284.613.6m @ 1.68 g/tCMA FW lode
Including278.4284.66.2m @ 2.99 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2045D2712732m @ 4.36 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2045D2782835m @ 3.44 g/tCMA FW lode
Including278281.23.2m @ 4.93 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2046D23525318m @ 1.19 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2047D567216m @ 3.39 g/tCMA HW lode
Including68724m @ 10.75 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2047D138.31423.7m @ 3.11 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2047D2362415m @ 1.33 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2048D1371403m @ 2.21 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2049D2942973m @ 1.69 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2049D31633216m @ 1.62 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2053D72808m @ 0.94 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2053D2963004m @ 1.014 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2053D315.6318.52.9m @ 1.571 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2053D343.83484.2m @ 6.688 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2056D3273303m @ 6.25 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2056D3443473m @ 2.63 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2060D24328m @ 1.3 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2061D4128m @ 1.12 g/tCMA HW lode
Including8124m @ 1.99 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2062D36404m @ 1.94 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2064D64684m @ 1.77 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2067D203212m @ 2.21 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2072D3043073m @ 3.45 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2074D991045m @ 5.46 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2075D243.6255.912.3m @ 0.787 g/tCMA FW lode
Including254255.91.9m @ 2.75 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2086D8124m @ 0.53 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2086D647612m @ 0.937 g/tCMA HW lode
Including72764m @ 2.21 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2090D28324m @ 0.77 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2091D162812m @ 0.883 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2092D44528m @ 1.44 g/tCMA HW lode
Including44484m @ 2.68 g/tCMA HW lode
CMA Down-Dip Drilling
YRC1850AD6046128m @ 2.64 g/tCMA FW lode
Including6056105m @ 3.93 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1850AD6256327m @ 2.52 g/tCMA FW lode
Including6286324m @ 3.98 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1850AD6536552m @ 1.37 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1859D4734774m @ 2.2 g/tCMA FW lode
Including4734763m @ 2.86 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1861D5495556m @ 2.48 g/tCMA FW lode
Including5505522m @ 6.9 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1871D5325342m @ 6.32 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1871D5465515m @ 1.25 g/tCMA FW lode
Including5495512m @ 2.66 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2033D569.55722.5m @ 1 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2033D5865882m @ 2.13 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2034D4504533m @ 4.25 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2034D712715.13.1m @ 1.42 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2037D55656610m @ 2.44 g/tCMA FW lode
Including556561.65.6m @ 3.22 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2037D6416432m @ 2.29 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1851D688012m @ 1.37 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1851D1271292m @ 1 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1851D587.559810.5m @ 8.3 g/tCMA FW lode
Including593.8595.92.1m @ 38.73 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC1863D03232m @ 2.37 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC1863D60644m @ 9.58 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2035D56604m @ 1.06 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2035D68724m @ 1.75 g/tCMA HW lode
YRC2035D6636696m @ 1.81 g/tCMA FW lode
Including6646684m @ 2.43 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2035D7467515m @ 1.66 g/tCMA FW lode
YRC2043D60644m @ 3.8 g/tCMA HW lode

NEXT STEPS AT CMA

Perseus’s ongoing exploration and study programmes at Yaouré will focus on:

  • Completion of the infill drilling program to convert the CMA Inferred Resource to an Ore Reserve potentially exploitable by underground mining methods and providing the basis for a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Geotechnical, hydrological, mining and metallurgical studies are underway, with a targeted completion for the PFS being the end of the June Quarter 2022, with timing dependent on the ultimate footprint size of the orebody.
  • Resumption of drilling down dip of the Inferred Resource to identify the potential for further resource extensions.
  • Continued analysis of data generated from the 3D seismic survey to define targets for drill testing.
  • Completion of a property-wide geochemical auger drilling program to define bedrock geochemical and alteration patterns beneath extensive transported cover.

This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

Competent Person Statement:
The information in this report and the attachments that relate to exploration drilling results at the Yaouré Project is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Dr. Douglas Jones, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Professional Geologist. Dr. Jones is the Group General Manager Exploration of the Company. Dr. Jones has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’”) and to qualify as a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Jones consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

www.perseusmining.com		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Claire Hall

Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s ability to carry on its exploration and development activities, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

APPENDIX 1 - FIGURES

Figure 1.1: Yaouré Gold Project – Tenements and Prospects: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4388bff5-33ed-44c0-94f4-50610f70e7d6

Figure 1.2: CMA Underground Resource Drilling and Results Summary: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75a24191-9b85-4cf0-9dfa-32861fe97d6e

Figure 1.3: CMA Underground Resource – Long Section: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6295ec9d-1eaf-452d-a344-9eac4d2f260c

Figure 1.4: CMA Underground Resource – Drill Section 777010mN: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e21cb1d-93bb-4510-83b7-1a464623af48

Figure 1.5: CMA Underground Resource – Drill Section 777185mN: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a52bebb0-a54f-408e-92f7-083b4f102a6d

Figure 1.6: CMA Down-dip Drilling and Results Summary: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2157434c-739f-4a3a-ac0e-585b24237f38

APPENDIX 2 – SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS TABLES

Table 2.1: CMA Underground Resource Drilling - drill holes and significant assays

(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)

Hole ID

East

North

Drill Type

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

No of samples

From

To

Width

Grade


       
CMA Underground Resource Drilling    
YRC1901D221659.53777185.08RC_DD270-6060Assay Pending    
YRC1910D221619.63777385.25RC_DD270-6060Assay pending    
YRC1912D221650.1777435RC_DD270-6260Assay Pending    
YRC1917D221682776635RC_DD270-5930Assay Pending    
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.420880.43
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.49119.6127.47.82.11
YRC1924DIncluding     6119.6124.653.22
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.46130.4135.65.22.33
YRC1924DIncluding     4132.5135.63.13.66
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.49244.5253.590.28
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.42326.5328.72.21.79
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.4235135321.29
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.48360367.57.52.14
YRC1924DIncluding     2360361.31.39.5
YRC1924D221860.87776984.36RC_DD270-67410.48360367.57.52.14
YRC1924DIncluding     2364.5366.521.44
YRC1941D221701.48776635.71RC_DD270-64285.220880.38
YRC1941D221701.48776635.71RC_DD270-64285.2411411840.7
YRC1941DIncluding     1116.91181.11.98
YRC1941D221701.48776635.71RC_DD270-64285.2426727140.32
YRC1942D221704.03776634.75RC_DD270-73291.310440.31
YRC1942D221704.03776634.75RC_DD270-73291.31566040.28
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.210440.3
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.2210310523.08
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.2327027331.86
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.2427828130.64
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.25317.6322.24.62.17
YRC1944DIncluding     3319.5322.22.73.24
YRC1944D221781.55776935.04RC_DD270-70349.211335.1344.29.12.55
YRC1944DIncluding     7336.8342.25.44.01
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.310440.28
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.374068280.97
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.374068280.97
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.374068280.97
YRC1949DIncluding     1404442.2
YRC1949DIncluding     1525641.52
YRC1949DIncluding     1606441.2
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.31768040.31
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.3312312520.91
YRC1949D221669.78776584.98RC_DD270-73260.3423824240.83
YRC1949DIncluding     124024112.41
YRC1951D221660.57776534.8RC_DD270-64267.414840.22
YRC1951D221660.57776534.8RC_DD270-64267.41162040.77
YRC1951D221660.57776534.8RC_DD270-64267.41242841.89
YRC1951D221660.57776534.8RC_DD270-64267.41223524491.25
YRC1951DIncluding     723824351.81
YRC1954D221772.58777035.09RC_DD270-59336.31121640.22
YRC1954D221772.58777035.09RC_DD270-59336.3732533160.6
YRC1954DIncluding     232933011.5
YRC1955D221818.98777035.02RC_DD270-63366.210440.28
YRC1955D221818.98777035.02RC_DD270-63366.2215315521.1
YRC1955DIncluding     115315411.56
YRC1955D221818.98777035.02RC_DD270-63366.26356361.65.60.39
YRC1956D221824.49777035.15RC_DD270-71366.31323640.33
YRC1956D221824.49777035.15RC_DD270-71366.39137142.75.70.23
YRC1956D221824.49777035.15RC_DD270-71366.3432933231.49
YRC1956DIncluding     233033113.08
YRC1956D221824.49777035.15RC_DD270-71366.3233633824.26
YRC1956DIncluding     133733817.77
YRC1957D221659.92777235.16RC_DD270-62273.2421621930.29
YRC1957D221659.92777235.16RC_DD270-62273.223243.8264.320.55.84
YRC1957DIncluding     22243.8263.219.46.12
YRC1958D221739.72777135.21RC_DD270-61309.21444840.22
YRC1958D221739.72777135.21RC_DD270-61309.21768040.22
YRC1958D221739.72777135.21RC_DD270-61309.24298.3300.82.50.84
YRC1959D221743.72777135.46RC_DD270-72316.3311111430.28
YRC1959D221743.72777135.46RC_DD270-72316.3524725140.41
YRC1959DIncluding     125025111.16
YRC1959D221743.72777135.46RC_DD270-72316.3226326521.06
YRC1959DIncluding     126326411.79
YRC1959D221743.72777135.46RC_DD270-72316.37285.22904.81.55
YRC1959DIncluding     3285.22871.83.27
YRC1959D221743.72777135.46RC_DD270-72316.33293295.52.50.62
YRC1959DIncluding     1294.5295.511.16
YRC1960D221672.13777135.11RC_DD270-62276.1421521830.24
YRC1960D221672.13777135.11RC_DD270-62276.1224624821.63
YRC1960DIncluding     124624712.52
YRC1960D221672.13777135.11RC_DD270-62276.113257269122.07
YRC1960DIncluding     225725921.29
YRC1960D221672.13777135.11RC_DD270-62276.113257269122.07
YRC1960DIncluding     326526836.65
YRC1961D221719.51777235RC_DD270-62294.32828427.23
YRC1961DIncluding     18283113.8
YRC1961D221719.51777235RC_DD270-62294.31020321290.32
YRC1961DIncluding     120620711.55
YRC1961D221719.51777235RC_DD270-62294.315264.627813.42.98
YRC1961DIncluding     14264.627712.43.18
YRC1962D221754.87777235.19RC_DD270-67314.3518819350.37
YRC1962DIncluding     118818911.26
YRC1962D221754.87777235.19RC_DD270-67314.312282.5292.29.79.6
YRC1962DIncluding     11282.5291.69.110.22
YRC1967D221758.39777184.54RC_DD270-56321.210440.88
YRC1967D221758.39777184.54RC_DD270-56321.2219019220.28
YRC1967D221758.39777184.54RC_DD270-56321.2428428730.38
YRC1967D221758.39777184.54RC_DD270-56321.2530330851.31
YRC1967DIncluding     330430731.74
YRC1968D221763.42777184.53RC_DD270-66315.31485241.48
YRC1968D221763.42777184.53RC_DD270-66315.31687240.27
YRC1968D221763.42777184.53RC_DD270-66315.32179.5181.72.22.67
YRC1968DIncluding     1180.6181.71.15.02
YRC1968D221763.42777184.53RC_DD270-66315.34202205.53.50.3
YRC1968D221763.42777184.53RC_DD270-66315.314291.830412.24.9
YRC1968DIncluding     12291.8302.210.45.61
YRC1969D221709.81777084.92RC_DD270-58297.310440.33
YRC1969D221709.81777084.92RC_DD270-58297.310279288.99.93.65
YRC1970D221713.15777085.1RC_DD270-69297.310441.04
YRC1970D221713.15777085.1RC_DD270-69297.3225525720.75
YRC1970D221713.15777085.1RC_DD270-69297.312275.8285.8104.29
YRC1970DIncluding     9278.1285.87.75.47
YRC1971D221821.62777084.69RC_DD270-63353.820880.3
YRC1971D221821.62777084.69RC_DD270-63353.8210110320.32
YRC1971D221821.62777084.69RC_DD270-63353.86333.63384.42.61
YRC1971DIncluding     5333.63373.43.14
YRC1971D221821.62777084.69RC_DD270-63353.811340.83498.23.19
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.17028280.52
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.17028280.52
YRC1973ADIncluding     1121641
YRC1973ADIncluding     1202441.01
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.11525640.25
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.12707220.29
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.1212913122.84
YRC1973ADIncluding     112913015.42
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.1213613820.37
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.124241262211.7
YRC1973AD221625.29777534.79RC_DD270-61273.124241262211.7
YRC1973ADIncluding     124324412.42
YRC1973ADIncluding     625025664.99
YRC1974D221639.75777010.03RC_DD270-55252.110440.26
YRC1974D221639.75777010.03RC_DD270-55252.117218.823314.24.24
YRC1974DIncluding     15218.823213.24.51
YRC1975D221643.33777010.22RC_DD270-67249.213223.52339.55.34
YRC1975DIncluding     11224.62338.45.98
YRC1976D221652.13776960.03RC_DD270-64267.110440.22
YRC1976D221652.13776960.03RC_DD270-64267.11727640.94
YRC1976D221652.13776960.03RC_DD270-64267.19237.82446.23.65
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.110440.67
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.11202441.67
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.12283680.26
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.1212512720.8
YRC1978DIncluding     112512611.21
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.14300.953043.050.35
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.1632232860.29
YRC1978D221781.64776909.9RC_DD270-69346.1633434062.9
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.220880.4
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.26165169.354.350.37
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.2429529943.88
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.2230230421.21
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.2732132874.35
YRC1979DIncluding     2323325214.18
YRC1979D221779.13776859.92RC_DD270-59338.25334338.24.20.61
YRC1981D221772.32776859.89RC_DD270-6033510440.25
YRC1981D221772.32776859.89RC_DD270-60335430631042.12
YRC1981DIncluding     330630932.54
YRC1981D221772.32776859.89RC_DD270-60335331531830.33
YRC1981D221772.32776859.89RC_DD270-603357322328.26.23.79
YRC1981DIncluding     332232537.48
YRC1982D221756.47776809.61RC_DD270-5732014840.38
YRC1982D221756.47776809.61RC_DD270-57320730130765.32
YRC1982DIncluding     430230647.76
YRC1983D221761.05776809.6RC_DD270-67321.414840.57
YRC1983D221761.05776809.6RC_DD270-67321.41525640.2
YRC1983D221761.05776809.6RC_DD270-67321.4930231190.84
YRC1983DIncluding     130230311.1
YRC1983D221761.05776809.6RC_DD270-67321.4930231190.84
YRC1983D221761.05776809.6RC_DD270-67321.4930231190.84
YRC1983DIncluding     130530611.55
YRC1983DIncluding     130931012.73
YRC1984D221699.22776634.71RC_DD270-5028620880.22
YRC1984D221699.22776634.71RC_DD270-50286313313630.24
YRC1984D221699.22776634.71RC_DD270-50286219119320.36
YRC1984D221699.22776634.71RC_DD270-50286626527051.78
YRC1984DIncluding     1265266.11.16.97
YRC1985D221755.77776759.63RC_DD270-523253012120.5
YRC1985DIncluding     181241.05
YRC1985D221755.77776759.63RC_DD270-52325225625820.28
YRC1985D221755.77776759.63RC_DD270-52325626126652.92
YRC1985DIncluding     226326526.92
YRC1985D221755.77776759.63RC_DD270-52325430230532.89
YRC1986D221761.55776709.87RC_DD270-56326.320880.35
YRC1986D221761.55776709.87RC_DD270-56326.3221721920.93
YRC1986DIncluding     121821911.25
YRC1986D221761.55776709.87RC_DD270-56326.311231241101.26
YRC1986DIncluding     723424061.84
YRC1986D221761.55776709.87RC_DD270-56326.3225025220.51
YRC1986D221761.55776709.87RC_DD270-56326.3325926121.89
YRC1986DIncluding     126026113.19
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.110440.21
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.11202440.21
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.12364480.31
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.11525640.8
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.12647280.31
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.110879581.19
YRC1987DIncluding     29192.41.45.45
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.114145158137.78
YRC1987DIncluding     13146158128.4
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.15163.21673.82.76
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.17212218.56.52.28
YRC1987DIncluding     3216218.52.55.37
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.11036437390.45
YRC1987DIncluding     136436511.26
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.1437938230.89
YRC1987DIncluding     238138211.67
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.1238738921.69
YRC1987DIncluding     138738813.16
YRC1987D221859.88777009.55RC_DD270-64405.14393395.72.71.87
YRC1987DIncluding     1394.7395.714.8
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.1241280.39
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.1319619820.67
YRC1988DIncluding     119619711.04
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.1320320630.21
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.1113463561012.03
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.11036937891.91
YRC1988D221863.85777009.75RC_DD270-72414.11036937891.91
YRC1988DIncluding     1371372112.5
YRC1988DIncluding     137637713.34
YRC1989D221646.97776560.28RC_DD270-5825810440.27
YRC1989D221646.97776560.28RC_DD270-5825826068811.42
YRC1989D221646.97776560.28RC_DD270-58258413413840.66
YRC1989DIncluding     113513611.63
YRC1989D221646.97776560.28RC_DD270-58258423523941.04
YRC1989DIncluding     123623712.61
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.42202880.41
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.41323640.27
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.454464200.71
YRC1990DIncluding     1485241.03
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.4310410621.2
YRC1990DIncluding     110410512.17
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.4212813022.79
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.4416316630.68
YRC1990DIncluding     216516611.3
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.4322622930.33
YRC1990D221669.57776559.84RC_DD270-67267.48237242.85.81.78
YRC1990DIncluding     2240241.81.84.54
YRC1991D221658.85776509.82RC_DD270-572751162040.32
YRC1991D221658.85776509.82RC_DD270-572751404440.22
YRC1991D221658.85776509.82RC_DD270-572753149.5152.32.80.51
YRC1991D221658.85776509.82RC_DD270-572754190.5194.23.71.33
YRC1991D221658.85776509.82RC_DD270-5727519245.3262.216.90.83
YRC1991DIncluding     10246.3255.79.41.1
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-5729014840.27
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-57290412512830.92
YRC1992DIncluding     112512611.05
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-57290412512830.92
YRC1992DIncluding     212712811.49
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-57290518218750.34
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-57290626927560.67
YRC1992DIncluding     127227311.71
YRC1992D221710.5776609.86RC_DD270-57290427828132.85
YRC1993D221715.12776609.89RC_DD270-59289.1498.21023.80.39
YRC1993D221715.12776609.89RC_DD270-59289.1213213420.97
YRC1993DIncluding     113213311.05
YRC1993D221715.12776609.89RC_DD270-59289.1221121322.95
YRC1993DIncluding     121221315.07
YRC1993D221715.12776609.89RC_DD270-59289.115262274120.98
YRC1993DIncluding     1126427281.31
YRC1994D221663.91776509.65RC_DD270-68279.214840.2
YRC1994D221663.91776509.65RC_DD270-68279.2221221420.89
YRC1994DIncluding     121321411.44
YRC1994D221663.91776509.65RC_DD270-68279.2824525270.45
YRC1994D221663.91776509.65RC_DD270-68279.2325625931.14
YRC1994DIncluding     125625712.89
YRC1995D221781.38777109.84RC_DD270-7080Assay pending    
YRC1996D221759.8777059.9RC_DD270-6780Assay pending    
YRC1997D221676.94777110.04RC_DD270-66285.54889130.28
YRC1997D221676.94777110.04RC_DD270-66285.5325625930.46
YRC1997D221676.94777110.04RC_DD270-66285.5826927670.85
YRC1997DIncluding     527127541.27
YRC1998D221619.47777159.7RC_DD270-57252.3210610820.96
YRC1998DIncluding     110710811.59
YRC1998D221619.47777159.7RC_DD270-57252.3213814021.13
YRC1998DIncluding     113813911.94
YRC1999D221669.73777160.45RC_DD270-61275.2825826570.92
YRC1999DIncluding     125825911.13
YRC1999D221669.73777160.45RC_DD270-61275.2825826570.92
YRC1999DIncluding     526126541.25
YRC2000D221678.48777109.93RC_DD270-7280Assay pending    
YRC2001D221579.39777209.3RC_DD270-60233.21768040.21
YRC2001D221579.39777209.3RC_DD270-60233.2320020330.42
YRC2001D221579.39777209.3RC_DD270-60233.21121122092.03
YRC2001DIncluding     421121435.35
YRC2002D221641.82777210.29RC_DD270-69261.41023724691.83
YRC2002D221641.82777210.29RC_DD270-69261.41023724691.83
YRC2002DIncluding     123823912.88
YRC2002DIncluding     524224642.94
YRC2003D221702.59777210.03RC_DD270-6980Assay pending    
YRC2004D221653.41777085.81RC_DD270-56270.120880.31
YRC2004D221653.41777085.81RC_DD270-56270.11202440.42
YRC2004D221653.41777085.81RC_DD270-56270.13666930.52
YRC2004D221653.41777085.81RC_DD270-56270.114253264111.49
YRC2004DIncluding     5258.2262.13.93.34
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.336117.3150.533.21.68
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.336117.3150.533.21.68
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.336117.3150.533.21.68
YRC2006DIncluding     8117.31257.73.46
YRC2006DIncluding     6128132.94.91.3
YRC2006DIncluding     5145.5150.553.18
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.33155.81593.20.22
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.3717718360.24
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.3318719030.42
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.3920120981.61
YRC2006DIncluding     520420842.74
YRC2006D221639.91777059.85RC_DD270-61249.311228238107.41
YRC2006DIncluding     6231.1236.85.712.64
YRC2007D221629.81777110.36RC_DD270-63261.310440.9
YRC2007D221629.81777110.36RC_DD270-63261.3224925121.37
YRC2007DIncluding     125025112.39
YRC2008D221661.95777284.89RC_DD270-66270219820020.25
YRC2008D221661.95777284.89RC_DD270-6627012246.625710.41.68
YRC2008D221661.95777284.89RC_DD270-6627012246.625710.41.68
YRC2008DIncluding     3247.32502.74.91
YRC2008DIncluding     125625711.79
YRC2009D221658.08777284.78RC_DD270-56285825225971.45
YRC2009DIncluding     325425733.04
YRC2009D221658.08777284.78RC_DD270-56285327127430.72
YRC2009DIncluding     127127211.36
YRC2010D221619.68777259.91RC_DD270-5380Assay pending    
YRC2011D221623.5777259.93RC_DD270-7180Assay pending    
YRC2012D221721.76777259.93RC_DD270-6960Assay pending    
YRC2013D221599.67777309.85RC_DD270-55267.24215.72193.30.7
YRC2013D221599.67777309.85RC_DD270-55267.2622823462.12
YRC2013DIncluding     423023443.03
YRC2013D221599.67777309.85RC_DD270-55267.2525826240.67
YRC2014D221650.26777309.79RC_DD270-59282624725362.36
YRC2014DIncluding     524825352.77
YRC2014D221650.26777309.79RC_DD270-59282625726250.31
YRC2014D221650.26777309.79RC_DD270-59282326526830.39
YRC2014D221650.26777309.79RC_DD270-59282427227531.11
YRC2015D221654.01777309.94RC_DD270-72264.2624424953.43
YRC2015DIncluding     4244.82483.25.2
YRC2016D221726.64777309.56RC_DD270-7180Assay pending    
YRC2017D221727.17776959.98RC_DD270-63295.216279.229313.81.86
YRC2017DIncluding     14279.2290.711.52.17
YRC2018D221763.8776909.76RC_DD270-54340.920880.33
YRC2018D221763.8776909.76RC_DD270-54340.92283680.24
YRC2018D221763.8776909.76RC_DD270-54340.9331031337.05
YRC2018D221763.8776909.76RC_DD270-54340.9932133094.11
YRC2018DIncluding     732132875.24
YRC2019D221698.18776909.99RC_DD270-50299.8215916120.33
YRC2019D221698.18776909.99RC_DD270-50299.819268283153.49
YRC2019D221698.18776909.99RC_DD270-50299.819268283153.49
YRC2019DIncluding     1026827574.91
YRC2019DIncluding     627828353.43
YRC2020D221599.81777359.89RC_DD270-63261.314840.3
YRC2020D221599.81777359.89RC_DD270-63261.31444840.78
YRC2020D221599.81777359.89RC_DD270-63261.38224230.56.55.15
YRC2020D221599.81777359.89RC_DD270-63261.39232.62407.40.28
YRC2020D221599.81777359.89RC_DD270-63261.314246256.7510.750.95
YRC2020DIncluding     5246249.33.31.95
YRC2021D221679.84777359.91RC_DD270-6280Assay pending    
YRC2022D221759.55777359.83RC_DD270-6080Assay pending    
YRC2023D221599.12777409.9RC_DD270-5680Assay pending    
YRC2025D221683.97777409.88RC_DD270-68267.41444840.36
YRC2025D221683.97777409.88RC_DD270-68267.4520821352.08
YRC2025DIncluding     420921342.51
YRC2025D221683.97777409.88RC_DD270-68267.4224224420.4
YRC2025D221683.97777409.88RC_DD270-68267.4225926122.36
YRC2026D221761.45777409.99RC_DD270-6666Assay pending    
YRC2028D221649.76777145.25RC_DD270-54270.11768040.71
YRC2028D221649.76777145.25RC_DD270-54270.15256260.34.31.2
YRC2028DIncluding     3256.6259.32.71.64
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3181240.67
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.32162480.76
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.31364040.5
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.32111.91142.10.59
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3615616260.88
YRC2029DIncluding     315615931.68
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3516817350.36
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3217617820.58
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3218819021.83
YRC2029DIncluding     118818912.89
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.3622823352.27
YRC2029DIncluding     522923342.76
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.329235.3261.3262.46
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.329235.3261.3262.46
YRC2029D221599.17777509.88RC_DD270-58261.329235.3261.3262.46
YRC2029DIncluding     8235.3240.95.66.17
YRC2029DIncluding     4245249.14.14.92
YRC2029DIncluding     125825911.59
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.210440.2
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.21364040.51
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.21525640.46
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.2321021221.74
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.210222.7231.28.58.91
YRC2039D221642.29777009.95RC_DD270-61246.2224024220.36
YRC2040D221645.95777009.93RC_DD270-73252.212229240.211.21.5
YRC2040DIncluding     322923231.28
YRC2040D221645.95777009.93RC_DD270-73252.212229240.211.21.5
YRC2040DIncluding     5235240.25.22.2
YRC2041D221649.58776959.96RC_DD270-58255.610440.31
YRC2041D221649.58776959.96RC_DD270-58255.61242840.22
YRC2041D221649.58776959.96RC_DD270-58255.6316116431.28
YRC2041D221649.58776959.96RC_DD270-58255.611236.52458.52.76
YRC2041DIncluding     7236.5242.35.83.95
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.110440.33
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.144460160.54
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.11646840.23
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.14848730.53
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.1220921120.61
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.14315.73182.30.6
YRC2042DIncluding     231731811.23
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.1232933123.66
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.114355367122.01
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.114355367122.01
YRC2042DIncluding     435535835.26
YRC2042DIncluding     136136216.32
YRC2042D221861.17777010.12RC_DD270-68391.1937538380.25
YRC2044D221701.26776910.13RC_DD270-55293.83909221.09
YRC2044DIncluding     1909111.25
YRC2044D221701.26776910.13RC_DD270-55293.815271284.613.61.68
YRC2044DIncluding     127527612.37
YRC2044DIncluding     7278.4284.66.22.99
YRC2045D221707.41776857.18RC_DD270-55290.8227127324.36
YRC2045DIncluding     1271272.11.17.55
YRC2045D221707.41776857.18RC_DD270-55290.8527828353.44
YRC2045DIncluding     3278281.23.24.93
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.910440.24
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.91121640.58
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.95180.4184.84.40.34
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.93210.32132.70.2
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.9922423280.53
YRC2046DIncluding     123123212.89
YRC2046D221631.7776509.84RC_DD270-51260.920235253181.19
YRC2046DIncluding     223623712.94
YRC2046DIncluding     624024661.98
YRC2047D221644.7776559.8RC_DD270-52254.810440.23
YRC2047D221644.7776559.8RC_DD270-52254.845672163.39
YRC2047DIncluding     1606441.12
YRC2047DIncluding     16872410.75
YRC2047D221644.7776559.8RC_DD270-52254.85138.31423.73.11
YRC2047D221644.7776559.8RC_DD270-52254.8822623370.52
YRC2047D221644.7776559.8RC_DD270-52254.8623624151.33
YRC2048D221726.05776659.47RC_DD270-60297.32202880.29
YRC2048D221726.05776659.47RC_DD270-60297.3413714032.21
YRC2048DIncluding     3137.91402.13.03
YRC2048D221726.05776659.47RC_DD270-60297.3216016220.39
YRC2048D221726.05776659.47RC_DD270-60297.3226726920.64
YRC2048D221726.05776659.47RC_DD270-60297.37281.52875.50.38
YRC2049D221767.74776910.08RC_DD270-62348.120880.31
YRC2049D221767.74776910.08RC_DD270-62348.1429429731.69
YRC2049D221767.74776910.08RC_DD270-62348.118316332161.62
YRC2049DIncluding     431932341.58
YRC2049DIncluding     632633153.56
YRC2050D221721.59776659.71RC_DD270-50300.1241280.32
YRC2050D221721.59776659.71RC_DD270-50300.11202440.37
YRC2050D221721.59776659.71RC_DD270-50300.1618919450.48
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.21646840.2
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.26808660.65
YRC2051DIncluding     1828311.11
YRC2051DIncluding     1848511.12
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.229810020.66
YRC2051DIncluding     1989911.11
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.2421922340.27
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.216233248150.55
YRC2051DIncluding     124324411
YRC2051DIncluding     124724812.37
YRC2051D221668.21776559.82RC_DD270-61276.2526426840.33
YRC2052D221775.2776959.43RC_DD270-66350.11162040.35
YRC2052D221775.2776959.43RC_DD270-66350.11768040.24
YRC2052D221775.2776959.43RC_DD270-66350.1931131980.96
YRC2052DIncluding     131231313.74
YRC2052DIncluding     131731812.61
YRC2052D221775.2776959.43RC_DD270-66350.11032533491.7
YRC2052DIncluding     532633152.88
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.42122080.41
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.41242840.32
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.42728080.94
YRC2053DIncluding     1727641.06
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.43919320.35
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.4529630041.01
YRC2053DIncluding     329729921.8
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.45315.6318.52.91.57
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.4333533720.38
YRC2053D221779776960RC_DD270-75354.46343.83484.26.69
YRC2054D221777776960RC_DD270-71342.21768040.24
YRC2055D221699.74777059.84RC_DD270-66280.310440.22
YRC2055D221699.74777059.84RC_DD270-66280.32364480.24
YRC2055D221699.74777059.84RC_DD270-66280.31566040.2
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.331224120.46
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.31283240.2
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3693.5984.51.71
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3314014330.23
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3231631820.39
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3332733036.25
YRC2056DIncluding     232732929.03
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3334434732.63
YRC2056D221820.17777060.05RC_DD270-67375.3335135430.92
YRC2056DIncluding     135135212.04
YRC2057D221822.04777060.08RC_DD270-71360.42162480.72
YRC2057DIncluding     1162041
YRC2057D221822.04777060.08RC_DD270-71360.41323640.4
YRC2057D221822.04777060.08RC_DD270-71360.41687240.31
YRC2058D221743.93777159.82RC_DD270-7280NSI    
YRC2059D221660.1777460RC_DD270-60265.11242840.41
YRC2060D221600.18777659.47RC_DD270-618014840.46
YRC2060D221600.18777659.47RC_DD270-61802243281.3
YRC2060D221600.18777659.47RC_DD270-618043652160.56
YRC2061D221540777660RC_DD270-6060241281.12
YRC2061DIncluding     181241.99
YRC2062D221584.89777634.36RC_DD270-72801364041.94
YRC2062D221584.89777634.36RC_DD270-72801444840.68
YRC2062D221584.89777634.36RC_DD270-72801727640.28
YRC2063D221634.88777584.6RC_DD270-65297.21202440.77
YRC2063D221634.88777584.6RC_DD270-65297.243248160.94
YRC2063DIncluding     1364042.54
YRC2063D221634.88777584.6RC_DD270-65297.22647280.3
YRC2064D221585.04777585RC_DD270-61270.310440.44
YRC2064D221585.04777585RC_DD270-61270.31566040.21
YRC2064D221585.04777585RC_DD270-61270.31646841.77
YRC2065D221599.69777609.89RC_DD270-598010440.51
YRC2066D221660.17777610.06RC_DD270-60801364040.27
YRC2066D221660.17777610.06RC_DD270-608044864160.77
YRC2066DIncluding     1566041.61
YRC2066D221660.17777610.06RC_DD270-60801727640.38
YRC2067D221568.82777660.24RC_DD270-618032032122.21
YRC2067DIncluding     2243283.08
YRC2067D221568.82777660.24RC_DD270-61801687240.79
YRC2067D221568.82777660.24RC_DD270-61801768040.31
YRC2068D221680.1777535RC_DD270-63291.3NSI    
YRC2069D221716.91776609.87RC_DD270-64290.610440.39
YRC2070D221723.76776659.68RC_DD270-55300.114840.46
YRC2071D221727.77776659.84RC_DD270-65297.120880.25
YRC2071D221727.77776659.84RC_DD270-65297.11283240.36
YRC2072D221758.54776760.15RC_DD270-64325.110440.33
YRC2072D221758.54776760.15RC_DD270-64325.113252264121.54
YRC2072DIncluding     825326072.45
YRC2072D221758.54776760.15RC_DD270-64325.1330430733.45
YRC2072DIncluding     230430624.86
YRC2072D221758.54776760.15RC_DD270-64325.1231631820.22
YRC2073D221758.29776809.72RC_DD270-57321.63012120.31
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-572753820120.26
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-5727532840120.74
YRC2074DIncluding     1364041.02
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-572751566040.68
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-572751768040.2
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-5727569910455.46
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-57275510711140.31
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-57275215115321.41
YRC2074DIncluding     115215312.59
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-57275517017551.69
YRC2074DIncluding     217317523.73
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-57275323023330.55
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-572758241247.86.80.59
YRC2074DIncluding     2246247.81.81.36
YRC2074D221649.42776509.74RC_DD270-572755250.72565.30.74
YRC2074DIncluding     2250.7252.82.11.45
YRC2075D221661.59776509.74RC_DD270-62276.1241280.48
YRC2075D221661.59776509.74RC_DD270-62276.117243.6255.912.30.79
YRC2075DIncluding     3254255.91.92.75
YRC2075D221661.59776509.74RC_DD270-62276.1525826350.22
YRC2076D221621.83777260.16RC_DD270-65258.21687241.11
YRC2077D221600.88777409.59RC_DD270-63249.3NSI    
YRC2078D221602.04777359.73RC_DD270-70252.210440.46
YRC2078D221602.04777359.73RC_DD270-70252.21364040.5
YRC2079D221602.1777309.55RC_DD270-62250.2NSI    
YRC2080D221629.1777509.93RC_DD270-59261.41283240.38
YRC2081D221699.03777459.35RC_DD270-5980NSI    
YRC2082D221629.87777459.71RC_DD270-59261.5NSI    
YRC2083D221779.27777108.47RC_DD270-66330.4NSI    
YRC2084D221701.28777059.63RC_DD270-72297.61323640.26
YRC2084D221701.28777059.63RC_DD270-72297.62566480.22
YRC2085D221651.73777309.68RC_DD270-66270.2NSI    
YRC2086D221534.86777584.6RC_DD270-60258.5181240.53
YRC2086D221534.86777584.6RC_DD270-60258.52485680.46
YRC2086D221534.86777584.6RC_DD270-60258.536476120.94
YRC2086DIncluding     1727642.21
YRC2087D221727.76776959.56RC_DD270-68297.41646840.28
YRC2088D221724.78776959.71RC_DD270-58300.21768040.32
YRC2089D221761.49777059.93RC_DD270-7160NSI    
YRC2090D221599.24777559.66RC_DD270-5827314840.47
YRC2090D221599.24777559.66RC_DD270-582731283240.77
YRC2090D221599.24777559.66RC_DD270-582731444840.36
YRC2091D221530.04777634.84RC_DD270-5926010440.31
YRC2091D221530.04777634.84RC_DD270-5926031628120.88
YRC2091DIncluding     1162041.38
YRC2092D221539.31777609.94RC_DD270-578010440.22
YRC2092D221539.31777609.94RC_DD270-57802445281.44
YRC2092DIncluding     1444842.68
YRC2093D221712.38776610.1RC_DD270-63291.6Assay pending    
YRC2094D221621.97777159.82RC_DD270-64250.1Assay pending    
YRC2095D221641.82777059.88RC_DD270-73262.1Assay pending    
YRC2096D221604.48777109.75RC_DD270-6160Assay pending    
YRC2097D221509.56777659.77RC_DD270-5854Assay pending    
YRC2098D221512.22777659.58RC_DD270-5980Assay pending    
YRC2099D221640.16777210.59RC_DD270-6380Assay pending    
YRC2100D221859.89776959.73RC_DD270-6880Assay pending    
YRC2101D221765.29776909.73RC_DD270-6680Assay pending    
YRC2102D221671.92777160.07RC_DD270-6780Assay pending    
YRC2103D221674.73777109.8RC_DD270-6080Assay pending    
YRC2104D221698.84777209.95RC_DD270-6476Assay pending    
YRC2105D221719.53777259.66RC_DD270-6380Assay pending    
YRC2106D221724.33777259.64RC_DD270-7560Assay pending    

Table 2.2: CMA Down-Dip Extension - drill holes and significant assays

Hole ID

East

North

Drill Type

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

No of samples

From

To

Width

Grade


       
CMA Down-Dip Drilling 
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.420880.93
YRC1850ADIncluding     10441.05
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.41768040.25
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.41060461282.64
YRC1850ADIncluding     760561053.93
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.4862563272.52
YRC1850ADIncluding     462863243.98
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.4663564160.44
YRC1850ADIncluding     163563611.31
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.4265365521.37
YRC1850ADIncluding     165465512.54
YRC1850AD222234.5777335.2RC_DD270-60678.4966166870.52
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.220880.42
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.236880121.37
YRC1851DIncluding     2728081.82
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.2212712921
YRC1851DIncluding     112812911.53
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.2216616820.3
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.2321221530.81
YRC1851DIncluding     121221311.83
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.2422322740.75
YRC1851DIncluding     122322411.35
YRC1851DIncluding     122522611.02
YRC1851D222193.57777219.81RC_DD270-60636.212587.559810.58.3
YRC1851DIncluding     2593.8595.92.138.73
YRC1852D222180.68777135.16RC_DD270-60633.91242840.38
YRC1852D222180.68777135.16RC_DD270-60633.919610040.29
YRC1856AD221832.84777636.16RC_DD270-60100Assay pending    
YRC1859D221919.44777734.92RC_DD270-60489.6547347742.2
YRC1859DIncluding     447347632.86
YRC1860D222061.08777735.27RC_DD270-60564.5355255530.57
YRC1861D222131.66777635.59RC_DD270-60611.5350650930.51
YRC1861D222131.66777635.59RC_DD270-60611.5754955562.48
YRC1861DIncluding     255055226.9
YRC1862D222021.17777234.97RC_DD270-60510.1746046770.35
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.38032322.37
YRC1863DIncluding     6428242.98
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.31444840.26
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.31606449.58
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.31727640.48
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.31929640.21
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.3428428730.25
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.3461361741.33
YRC1863DIncluding     161361414.63
YRC1863D222325.79777234.79RC_DD270-60694.36658.2664.46.20.64
YRC1863DIncluding     1663.4664.412.16
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.320880.46
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.31485240.4
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3224024220.67
YRC1864DIncluding     124124211.03
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3258358520.37
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3460861130.93
YRC1864DIncluding     160961011.71
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3362262420.89
YRC1864DIncluding     162262311.25
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3563964341.34
YRC1864DIncluding     2639.8641.51.72.45
YRC1864D222314.18777135.22RC_DD270-60702.3468668931.4
YRC1864DIncluding     168668713.72
YRC1865D222289.84777035.07RC_DD270-60100Assay pending    
YRC1866D222234.43776935.19RC_DD270-6061Assay pending    
YRC1867D222246.32776834.99RC_DD270-60100Assay pending    
YRC1868D221893.66776734.38RC_DD270-6060Assay pending    
YRC1869D222013.27777034.85RC_DD270-6060Assay pending    
YRC1870D222005.02777135.01RC_DD270-60100Assay pending    
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.51364040.2
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.51889240.52
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.5352552720.3
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.5353253426.32
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.5554655151.25
YRC1871DIncluding     254955122.66
YRC1871D222133.11777535.1RC_DD270-60588.5455455840.53
YRC1871DIncluding     155755811.34
YRC1873D221973.7776835.11RC_DD270-60100Assay pending    
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.314840.32
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.342440160.28
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.354868200.39
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.32728080.42
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.32849060.24
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.3254554720.34
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.33569.55722.51
YRC2033DIncluding     257057221.15
YRC2033D222145.53777432.85RC_DD270-60603.3358658822.13
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.83012120.68
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.81727640.25
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.81808440.21
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.8329229530.25
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.8637337960.3
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.8345045334.25
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.84712715.13.11.42
YRC2034D222378.93777334.99RC_DD270-60747.8472072440.47
YRC2034DIncluding     172072111.04
YRC2035D222522.15777334.75RC_DD270-60807.11566041.06
YRC2035D222522.15777334.75RC_DD270-60807.11687241.75
YRC2035D222522.15777334.75RC_DD270-60807.1766366961.81
YRC2035DIncluding     566466842.43
YRC2035D222522.15777334.75RC_DD270-60807.1574675151.66
YRC2035DIncluding     474675041.85
YRC2036D222203.35777735.18RC_DD270-60619.51929640.3
YRC2037D222210.18777534.99RC_DD270-60648.220880.43
YRC2037D222210.18777534.99RC_DD270-60648.212556566102.44
YRC2037DIncluding     7556561.65.63.22
YRC2037DIncluding     156556615.83
YRC2037D222210.18777534.99RC_DD270-60648.2657057550.67
YRC2037DIncluding     157357411.85
YRC2037D222210.18777534.99RC_DD270-60648.2662462950.43
YRC2037DIncluding     162462511
YRC2037D222210.18777534.99RC_DD270-60648.2364164431.59
YRC2037DIncluding     264164322.29
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.310440.3
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.31121640.29
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.31606443.8
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.3237337523.23
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.3348849130.3
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.3263763920.73
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.3465365740.33
YRC2043D222276.57777435.8RC_DD270-60681.3367467620.42

APPENDIX 3 – JORC TABLE 1 – YAOURÉ EXPLORATION

JORC 2012 Table 1 – Section 1 sampling techniques and data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

CriteriaJORC Code ExplanationCommentary
Sampling techniquesNature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.		Drilling to define underground resources at CMA Lode commenced in July 2021 and is ongoing at the date of the report to which this table refers. Drilling completed in the period to 8 January 2022 comprises:

5,675 metres of RC drilling and 16,689 metres of core drilling in 78 completed pre-collared diamond core holes, and

6.997 metres of RC drilling in 95 pre-collars drilled ahead of core drilling.

Drilling to test down-dip of the CMA Lode Inferred resource commenced in August 2021. Drilling completed in the period to 8 January 2022 comprises:

1,551 metres of RC drilling and 6,655 metres of core drilling in 16 completed pre-collared diamond core holes, and

1,622 metres of RC drilling in 18 pre-collars drilled ahead of core drilling.

RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.

Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm Ø) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm Ø) or NQ (47.6mm Ø) core in fresh rock.         
Drilling techniquesDrill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.

Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm Ø) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm Ø) or NQ (47.6mm Ø) core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a MAGSHOT II (Wellforce) and an ORISHOT II (Reflex) device.
Drill sample recoveryMethod of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.		RC drill samples were logged visually for sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have been satisfactory. There were no wet samples logged in the CMA UG RC pre-collar holes.

Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average approximately 85% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.

The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade.
LoggingWhether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.		Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature.

Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed.

Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparationIf core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.		RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying.

In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. For CMA underground resource definition holes, only core intervals with visible alteration and mineralisation plus approximately 10m up- and down-hole were sampled. For exploration drill holes, all diamond drill core has been assayed.

All sample preparation has been undertaken at Perseus’s Yaouré sample preparation facility operated and supervised by Perseus personnel.

Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.

Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include:
  • Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively.
  • Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples
  • Use of quartz wash between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment
  • Screening of approximately 1:20 pulp samples to check grind size
Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay data and laboratory testsThe nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.		All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory or by Bureau Veritas at their Abidjan laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique.

Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20).

The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy.
Verification of sampling and assayingThe verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.		Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core.

None of the holes in the report to which this table relates have been deliberately twinned.

Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files.

Data verification procedures include automated checks to:
  • prevent repetition of sample numbers
  • prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data
  • ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match
  • ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project’s geographic limits
Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error.

Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views.
Location of data pointsAccuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.		Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum.

All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments.

A topographic surface has been established by a LiDAR survey conducted in 2017. The topographic surface is reliable to +/- 0.2m.

Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Yaouré.
Data spacing and distributionData spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.		The CMA Lode is delineated by regular drilling at 50mN x 25mE spaced holes to between 150 and 200 metres below natural surface. Partial coverage at 50mN x 50mE spacing extends to between 200 and 275 metres below surface. Holes have generally been drilled dipping at -55 to -75 degrees toward 270 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structureWhether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.		Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the dip and strike of the CMA Lode. Drill intercept lengths closely approximate true widths of mineralisation.

The relationship between drill intercept lengths and true widths of mineralisation in the CMA East Seismic Target area is not known at the time of this report.
Sample securityThe measures taken to ensure sample security.RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Yaouré mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the Yaouré sample preparation facility by Perseus personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites, the core yard compound and the sample preparation facility on a 24 hour per day basis.

Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between neighbouring drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.
Audits or reviewsThe results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.The Yaouré sample preparation facility has previously been subject to formal audit, the last being in 2017. Standard operating procedures have not changed materially since that audit.

The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.

The Competent Person considers that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures adopted for the CMA resource drilling provide an adequate basis for the reporting of Exploration Results.

JORC 2012 Table 1 – Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

CriteriaJORC Code explanationCommentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure statusType, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.		The drill holes discussed in the report to which this table relates are located within the Yaouré exploitation permit (PE50). The permit has an expiry date of 23 April 2030. The permit is held by Perseus’s subsidiary Perseus Mining Yaouré SA in which the government of Côte d’Ivoire holds 10% free carried interest. Additionally, the Government of Côte d’Ivore is entitled to a royalty on nett revenue (revenue minus transport and refining costs) as follows:
  Spot price per ounce - London PM FixRoyalty Rate
  Less than or equal to US$1,0003%
  Higher than US$1,000 and less than or equal to US$1,3003.5%
  Higher than US$1,300 and less than or equal to US$1,6004%
  Higher than US$1,600 and less than or equal to US$2,0005%
  Higher than US$2,0006%
  A further 0.5% of nett revenue is required to be paid to a local community development fund.

The reported exploration areas have no known exploration-specific environmental liabilities.
Exploration done by other partiesAcknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.Exploration geochemical sampling, trenching and exploration and resource definition drilling have previously been carried out by BRGM, Cluff and Amara. Drill hole data deriving from work by Cluff and Amara are considered reliable.
GeologyDeposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.Yaouré may be described as orogenic lode-style gold mineralisation. The Yaouré project comprises two adjacent deposits, Yaouré and CMA, that occur near the south-eastern flank of the Bouaflé greenstone belt in central Côte d’Ivoire. Mineralisation is hosted by Paleoproterozoic aged metabasalts and felsic intrusive rocks of the Birimian Supergroup. The rocks are metamorphosed to lower greenschist facies and only locally feature penetrative deformation fabrics.

In both deposits, gold is associated with disseminated pyrite. At CMA deposit, mineralisation is associated with quartz-albite-carbonate veining in reverse fault structures that dip at 25 to 35 degrees to the east. Yaouré deposit comprises several mineralisation styles controlled by east-dipping structures, similar to CMA, in addition to mineralisation associated with quartz-tourmaline-chlorite-carbonate veining controlled by NE and NW striking, sub-vertical faults and also stockwork quartz veins with associated alteration selvages hosted by a granodiorite intrusive body.

The combined deposits extend over an area around 1.4 km east west by 2.1 km north-south.
Drill hole InformationA summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

  • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
  • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
  • dip and azimuth of the hole
  • down hole length and interception depth
  • hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.		A table of drill hole and intercept details is included in the report to which this table relates.
Data aggregation methodsIn reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.		The cut-off grade, minimum down-hole length and maximum included internal waste are clearly stated in the report to which this table relates.

Higher-grade “included” intercepts are clearly reported.

Drill hole intercepts have not been reported as metal equivalents.
Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengthsThese relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. ‘down hole length, true width not known’).		The geometry of the CMA Lode has been clearly demonstrated by previous drilling. The lengths of drill intercepts of that structure in the report to which this table relates closely approximate true widths.

The relationship between drill intercept lengths and true widths of mineralisation in the CMA East Seismic Target is not known at the time of this report .
DiagramsAppropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.Appropriate plans and sections are included in the report to which this table relates.
Balanced reportingWhere comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.Holes that did not intercept significant mineralisation are shown on plans and cross-sections and “NSI” holes are included in tables of intercepts.
Other substantive exploration dataOther exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.The Yaouré property has been subject to extensive exploration, including:

  • Soil sampling, surface mapping
  • Approximately 300,000 metres of drilling
  • Previous mining by Compagnie Miniere d’Afrique (CMA) and Cluff Mining
  • Airborne EM, gravity, radiometrics and magnetic surveys
  • 2D & 3D seismic surveys.
The CMA Lode is presently being exploited by open pit mining.
Further workThe nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.		Perseus intends to continue drilling at CMA to delineate an Indicated Mineral Resource and to undertake such studies as are required to complete an economic evaluation of material that may be exploited by underground mining.
   

 


Figure 1.1 Figure 1.2 Figure 1.3 Figure 1.4 Figure 1.5 Figure 1.6