Specialty Feed Additives Industry is Projected to Achieve a CAGR of 5.5% by the End of 2031, Finds Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Specialty Feed Additives market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 18.4 Bn by the end of 2031.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Specialty Feed Additives Market"

100 Tables and

100 Figures

170 Pages

Historical performance reveals that the market expanded at a steady pace, at a CAGR of 5% from 2016-2020. Demand further increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, given the zoonotic nature of the disease. Although global meat trade has declined by 4% since its outbreak, there is a significant proportion of people consuming meat products, hence sustaining demand for specialty feed additives.

It is anticipated that global demand for animal products is projected to increase by 60-70% by 2050. Presently, approximately 800 million tons of cereals, or 1/3rd of global cereal production, are used in animal feed. This number is projected to rise to over 1.1 billion tons by the next three decades. Consequently, the need to incorporated specialty feed additives will increase manifold in forthcoming years.

For Critical Insights on Liquid Specialty Feed Additives Market, Request a Sample Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4470

Rising Frequency of Zoonotic Diseases to Enhance Specialty Feed Uptake?

Recent years have seen an explosion of various zoonotic diseases across the world. Various categories of bacterial, viral or parasitic infections have been documented amongst animals of all species. In addition, their prevalence has posed a major threat to human existence as well, the well-documented instance of the same being the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, zoonoses comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases, with some infections such as HIV beginning as zoonosis and later mutating into human-only strains. Consequently, efforts are underway to mitigate this incidence across the world.

Based on this development, the need to incorporate specialty feed additives and ingredients in animal feeds has acquired paramount importance. In January 2021, Novus International partnered with Agrivida, to leverage its technology of embedding feed additives directly into corn grown for production animals. By having the additive inside of the grain, the molecules are more efficiently absorbed, and producers can improve both animal performance and their bottom line.

To learn more about Dry Specialty Feed Additives Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4470

Key Segments Covered in the Specialty Feed Minerals Industry Survey

Feedstock

Specialty Feed Binders

Specialty Feed Acidifiers

Specialty Feed Minerals

Specialty Feed Antioxidants

Specialty Feed Flavors & Sweeteners

Specialty Feed Vitamins

Other Specialty Feed Additives



Form

Dry Specialty Feed Additives

Liquid Specialty Feed Additives

Functionality

Specialty Feed Additives for Palatability Enhancement

Specialty Feed Additives for Mycotoxin Management

Specialty Feed Additives for Preservation of Functional Ingredients

Specialty Feed Additives for Other Functionalities

Competitive Landscape

Primary focus of leading manufacturers of specialty feed additives is on introducing novel product lines into the global market. Besides this, players are reliant on strategic partnerships with existing entities to enhance their production capacities. Notable developments in the market as follows:

In September 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV announced its strategic decision to fully focus on its resources and capabilities, by establishing an independent animal nutrition & health business group, focusing entirely on specialty solutions for a radical, yet achievable, transformation in the sustainability of animal protein production.

In March 2019, BASF SE introduced a new phytase, Natuphos E, to unlock vital nutrients for the feed industry in Indonesia. Natuphos E helps animals better utilize important nutrients- rendering livestock feed more cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4470

Key players in the Liquid Specialty Feed Additives Market

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Novozymes A/S

Nutreco N.V.

Novus International

Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry AB

Kemin Industries Inc.





Key Takeaways from the Dry Specialty Feed Additives Market Study

Based on feedstock, acidifiers to enjoy maximum growth, at 6% CAGR, yielding US$ 550 Mn absolute opportunity

Palatability enhancement to emerge as one of the primary functionality of specialty feed additives, registering a 4.5% CAGR

U.S to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

China to be the dominant market in Asia, capturing 35% of total market revenue

Preference for dry specialty feed additives to remain, accumulating a revenue share of 30%

Global market for specialty feed additives to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2021

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4470

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Specialty Feed Additives Market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on feedstock (binders, acidifiers, minerals, antioxidants, flavours & sweeteners, vitamins & others), form (dry and liquid) and functionality (palatability enhancement, mycotoxin management, preservation of functional ingredients and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain:

Canned Salmon Market Analysis- Canned salmon is seeing an increase in demand as people consume more seafood, which has a variety of health benefits. Canned salmon is an excellent source of essential nutrients such as protein, which is required for good health. Consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles and the benefits of nutritional food is growing, causing them to gravitate toward nutrient-rich food products, boosting the global canned salmon market's growth.

Frozen Potato Market Forecast- Innovative technologies are being used by frozen potato manufacturers to speed up the process of producing various frozen potato products. Manufacturers of frozen potato products are also introducing new products and flavours in order to attract customers, remain competitive, and expand geographically. The main advantage for consumers is that cooking time is reduced. In the frozen potato industry, advanced refrigeration technology is also gaining traction.

Processed Meat Market Growth - Frozen meat is seeing rapid advancements in freezing techniques such as rapid freezing and cryogenic freezing to extend the lifespan of meat products while maintaining quality. Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the processed meat consumption market, owing to rising demand for conventional beef in the region's growing HoReCa sector. With nearly 15% of current global imports, the United States is one of the top consumers of processed meat.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com