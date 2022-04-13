MappedSwap Is Giving Away More Than 800,000 MST This April

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MappedSwap is launching a promotional campaign from April 13th - May 12th. During that period, they plan to give more than 800,000 MST in total as well as provide referral and staking rebates in MST to users. The global cryptocurrency market is experiencing an unprecedented boom. The market is at $2 trillion dollars and growing.



MappedSwap also has plans to lower the barrier to entry for new users and referrers to earn MST during this campaign period while attracting users to leverage 10x margin trading function to boost trading and earning possibilities. Participants will also hope to cast a larger net through referrals, by sharing their very own referral code to their audiences to improve individual earnings.

Making an entrance into this market is MappedSwap Protocol, a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain, a layer-one, decentralized and secure inter-transfer network based on Ethereum side-chain.

To put this growth into perspective, one of the key objectives of April's campaign is to attract users to keep staking to earn more MST. To earn MST, users have to either trade, stake or refer. When the referred trade, the user will earn MST. Cast a larger net through referrals by sharing your very own referral code to your audiences to improve your very own earnings.

To the uninitiated, Decentralized exchanges (DEX) are a type of crypto exchange designed to permit direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online, securely between 2 existing user wallets. All these without the need for an intermediary. Hence, on MappedSwap, users can swap, earn, and build on the leading decentralized crypto trading protocol. MappedSwap allows users to earn up to 80% stake and referral rewards. MappedSwap is a by invite-only stake and referral online protocol, if you do not have a referral code, all you need to do is to trade or stake in MappedSwap to get one.

MappedSwap provides its users with this freedom, and an exciting array of DEX services. MappedSwap was designed with the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry, and provide its users with exceptional experiences with its unique selling points, which includes:

Leverage the difference using up to 10x loan to trade and return the loan within the hour before loan interest kicks in!

Enjoy one of the lowest slippage tolerance of less than 0.1% across the blockchain industry.

High liquidity of 3 Billion USD for a major trading pair, BTC/USD.

Utilize the 2-second speedy transactions on Eurus.

Additionally, all new users get free 0.1 EUN that covers about 100 free transactions on Eurus networks. This applies to only new wallet addresses connected through MappedSwap to help users trade and stake for free.

