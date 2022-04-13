Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 6 April 2022 to 12 April 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|106.500
|183,98
|19.594.130,00
|6 April 2022
|5.000
|176,27
|881.350,00
|7 April 2022
|5.000
|172,03
|860.150,00
|8 April 2022
|5.000
|172,88
|864.400,00
|11 April 2022
|5.000
|171,04
|855.200,00
|12 April 2022
|5.000
|171,35
|856.750,00
|Total
|25.000
|172,71
|4.317.850,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|131.500
|181,84
|23.911.980,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 723,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.02 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
CFO
+45 25 27 02 00
pkj@HplusH.com
