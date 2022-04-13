Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 6 April 2022 to 12 April 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement106.500183,9819.594.130,00
6 April 20225.000176,27881.350,00
7 April 20225.000172,03860.150,00
8 April 20225.000172,88864.400,00
11 April 20225.000171,04855.200,00
12 April 20225.000171,35856.750,00
Total25.000172,714.317.850,00
Accumulated under the programme131.500181,8423.911.980,00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 723,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.02 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

