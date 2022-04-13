GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is proud to announce the closing of a significant location intelligence contract with an important Navigation and Infotainment Systems supplier in the Automotive industry, and the launch of the new School Safety Zones.

English Dutch

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 13 April 2022 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is proud to announce the closing of a significant location intelligence service contract with an important Navigation and Infotainment Systems supplier in the Automotive industry. GeoJunxion also announces the launch of the new School Safety Zones dataset.

After the successful completion of a proof-of-concept project, booked in May 2021 (see press release issued on May 6, 2021), and executed during the second semester of last year, GeoJunxion is very pleased to announce that it has closed, with the same client, the extended location intelligence service contract. GeoJunxion will provide services in defining, building and enriching navigation maps for a significantly wider scope. Hereby leveraging the long experience in this field and providing specialized sourcing and integration services to enrich the experience and usability of the product.

Ivo Vleeschouwers, GeoJunxion CEO/CFO stated: "This newly signed contract is the next step in a long journey we initiated a year ago. We gained the trust of our client step by step, by delivering in time and with the best possible quality, from a research project to a small scope proof-of-concept, and now to an extended scope mapping solution".

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO/MD stated: "We are extremely happy and proud of this achievement. It's all about execution, but also about trust between two organizations that intend to establish a long-term cooperation as partners, going well beyond a simple client-supplier relationship".





GeoJunxion B.V. takes this opportunity to also announce the launch of the new School Safety Zones dataset, an important and integral part of the Safety Alert Zones data suite.

"Our mission is to build data solutions to be utilized by B2B clients and partners in dedicated applications supporting safety on the road and environmental sustainability. We care about drivers and vulnerable pedestrians involved in potentially dangerous situations on the road. Areas around schools are very busy during schools’ opening and closing times, when there is the highest concentration of students and their parents in limited areas” says Francesco Altamura, Chief Business Officer and Managing Director at GeoJunxion.

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

