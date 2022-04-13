“Novaturas” launches early booking sales to key destinations for the 2022-2023 winter season

English Lithuanian

The leading tour operator in Baltic states AB “Novaturas launches its first early booking sales for the winter season of 2022-2023. From the 12th of April, travellers can buy travel packages and flight tickets to main winter holiday destinations: Egypt, Tenerife and the Portuguese island of Madeira.

"Egyptian resorts and Tenerife are the biggest and most important holiday destinations of winter season and group-wide accounted for around 85% of the total last winter holiday season’s program. We expect to maintain a similar proportion in 2022-2023. We are launching early bookings with around 90% of Tenerife and around 80% of the Egyptian total holiday program supply, including the most popular hotels. This means that we have fully returned to organizing business as usual, ensuring the systematic nature of our services provided, and greater certainty in future planning", says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of “Novaturas” group.

In May, the company will introduce the full program of the 2022-2023 winter holiday season, as well as new holiday destinations. the early bookings for winter holiday season of sightseeing trips by plane and bus also starts on 12th of April, with more than 50 different routes on offer.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

