Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, NORWAY

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting, and shareholders may attend either in-person or digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy. 

In-person participation:
The Annual General Meeting will be held at Norsk Hydro ASA’s offices at Vækerø, Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo.

Digital participation:
Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. 

The notice including appendices is attached.
All relevant documents may also be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

