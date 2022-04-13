RENAULT GROUP: CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 25th, 2022 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

English French

CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 25th, 2022

AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 13th, 2022.

The Combined General Meeting of Renault S.A. will be held at 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris.

In consideration of the health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the procedures for holding and participating in the Annual General Meeting may be modified according to the evolution of the health and/or regulatory situation. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Renault Group website (www.renaultgroup.com) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/) on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

In order to encourage participation at this privileged moment of exchange with the Company’s management, shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the legal provision of “written questions”, to ask their questions on a dedicated page of the Company’s website in any of the following two formats:

in writing , from Thursday May 19, 2022 until Wednesday May 25, 2022, including during the meeting;

, from Thursday May 19, 2022 until Wednesday May 25, 2022, including during the meeting; orally by filming themselves in a short video to be posted on the website from Thursday May 19, 2022 until Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. (Paris time). This video may be broadcast during the Annual General Meeting (provided that the required format is complied with).

These questions, which may be combined by theme depending on their number, will be answered during the Annual General Meeting (within the time limit).

Availability of the preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (French legal gazette) N°30 of March 11, 2022 and the notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires N°44 of April 13, 2022. These notices are available on to section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website. All updated information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. All shareholders and holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) "Renault France", "Renault International" and "Renault Shares" can now consult the convening documentation on the Company's website. Shareholders holding their shares in bearer form are invited to contact their banking or financial intermediary for voting details.

The information and documents listed under Articles L.225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the convening date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

Thus any shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send him/her these documents free of charge. For bearer shareholders, exercising this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the authorised intermediary;

Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company’s registered office situated at 13-15, Quai Alphonse le Gallo, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, during the two weeks preceding the date of the Meeting.

The documents listed under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available and downloadable on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/).

Shareholders are also encouraged to favour the transmission of all their requests and documents through digital means.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department – Phone: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France) or +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) – Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com.

