Choline Bitartrate Market to hit USD 620 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global choline bitartrate market value is anticipated to reach USD 620 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. This is owing to the increasing demand for choline bitartrate based products such as supplements, baby foods, and animal feed. Additionally, to cater growing product demand industry players are investing heavily in research and development to improve their products and strengthened their market position.

Food & beverage segment is poised to exceed USD 125 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%. Choline is essential nutrient for smooth functioning of liver metabolism and nervous system. Although human body produces choline itself it is not sufficient to meet all the needs due to which additional foods and beverages fortified with choline bitartrate are consumed.

Choline is also present naturally in eggs, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and soyabean oil. However, this nutrition dense foods are not palatable for children’s owing to which children’s foods are fortified with choline bitartrate to have essential dietary nutrition. Rising demand for fortified food and beverages is predicted to drive the market expansion.





Some major findings of the choline bitartrate market report include:

L-type segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast timeframe due to rising demand of L-type choline bitartrate based nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals products among consumers.

Other applications segment is set to cross USD 30 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 5% owing to its use as a feed additive in animal feed and growing consumption of meat-based products.

Strict government regulation regarding to maximum permissible limit of choline bitartrate in food products may hamper industry demand.

Latin America market is predicted to witness 5.5% CAGR through 2028 driven by the rising demand for multivitamins supplements owing to high deficiency among population.



Choline bitartrate market from D-type segment surpassed USD 65 million in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the analysis period. D-type choline bitrate is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and used in manufacturing of various tablets and capsules. It is also used in food products as an additive. Increasing research and development by manufacturers and rising demand of choline bitrate-based products will foster the market demand.

Asia Pacific Choline bitartrate market is expected to surpass USD 195 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 6.5% throughout the forecast period. This is driven by China, India, and Japan as these countries are one of the largest consumers of choline bitartrate. Low expenses to build a manufacturing facility, affordable labour, and availability of cost-effective raw materials are some of the factors due to which many manufacturers are present in APAC.

The region has witnessed high nutrition deficiency on account of lack of healthy diets, low income, and poverty. However, increasing household income in middle class families is increasing the spending on healthcare products. This factor is slated to propel the business landscape.

The demand for baby food and infant formula is also high in Asia pacific region. Growing population in India and China is likely to drive demand for baby food which will augment regional choline bitartrate market growth. Choline bitartrate helps in improving cognitive functioning in old age people owing to which its application is estimated to rise in China and Japan due to large number of elderly people.

