Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, Distribution by Type of Drug Eluted, Stent Material, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

According to the WHO, around one third of the annual global deaths (an estimated 18 million) can be attributed to cardiac disorders. Specifically, coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common form of cardiovascular disorder; around 11 million deaths were linked to this indication in 2020. It is worth mentioning that, in 2020 (post the onset of the pandemic), a more than 3% increase in the deaths related to heart diseases was reported. Further, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the financial burden (in terms of annual medical costs and loss of productivity) associated with cardio vascular diseases is expected to be surpass USD 1,000 billion, in 2030. In order to prevent the critical effects of vessel narrowing and plaque buildup in arteries, various coronary interventional devices are being used; cardiovascular stents have emerged as one of the most preferred solutions to mitigate the aforementioned concerns. Traditionally, bare-metal stent (BMS) was used extensively to open the blocked passages and restore adequate blood flow to the heart. In recent years, a shift in preference has been observed towards the use of drug-eluting stent (DES), which are coated with a polymer carrying an antiproliferative drug. Such stents have been demonstrated to reduce / prevent in-stent restenosis (re-narrowing of the arteries previously opened using angioplasty), which was a major complication associated with the use of bare-metal stents. Drug eluting stents are considered to be revolutionary in the interventional cardiology domain, as they enable improved revascularization rates and reduced risk of thrombosis. ,



Presently, over 90 cardiovascular drug eluting stents are being offered by around 40 players located across the globe. Majority of such devices employ the use of metals, such as platinum chromium and stainless steel. Further, the patents focused on cardiovascular drug eluting stents and associated technologies have been filed / granted at a CAGR of 13%, in the past two decades. In this context, it is important to note that, over the past few years, there have been significant innovations in cardiovascular therapeutics domain, in terms of development of advanced bioresorbable stents, drug combinations, polymer and nanomaterial coatings, to further increase the safety and efficacy of these treatment options. For instance, recently, an implantable biocompatible stent containing miniaturized ultrasonic transducers have been proposed by a group of researchers, which can be used for real-time monitoring of restenosis in the patients. Moreover, recent advancements related to the use of augmented reality and deep learning can enable the development of patient-specific stents, paving the way for personalized-treatment for patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders. Given the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, adoption of cutting-edge technologies by device developers, the ever-increasing incidence of heart diseases and the rise in demand for associated treatments, we believe that the cardiovascular drug eluting stent market is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, Distribution by Type of Drug Eluted (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Everolimus, Zotarolimus and Others), Stent Material (Platinum Chromium, Cobalt Chromium, Stainless Steel and Others) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of cardiovascular drug eluting stents in the healthcare domain, till 2035. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of the players engaged in developing / manufacturing cardiovascular drug eluting stents, including information on their respective year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), number of products offered and location of headquarters. Further, it provides a detailed assessment of the overall landscape of over 90 cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of eluted drug, type of stent material, post dilatation limit, stent length, stent diameter, nominal pressure, rated burst pressure and administered drug concentration.

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends, using five schematic representations, including a heat map representation (based on type of drug eluted and administered drug concentration), a stacked bar chart representation (by the type of drug eluted and stent material), a tree map representation (based on maximum stent length and maximum stent diameter), a 4D bubble chart representation comparing the players engaged in cardiovascular drug eluting stents domain (based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, number of products offered and location of headquarters)) and a grid representation (based on company size, number of products offered, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter and location of headquarters).

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of cardiovascular drug eluting stent developers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as year of experience and portfolio strength (in terms of number of products offered, stent material, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter, maximum nominal pressure, maximum rated burst pressure, and lowest strut thickness).

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in developing / manufacturing drug eluting stents employed for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders, featuring a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key members of the executive team and cardiovascular drug delivery device portfolio), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on various parameters, such as patent type, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the size of intellectual property portfolio). Further, it features a three-dimensional bubble analysis (based on patent citation count, publication year, extended geographical reach), patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent valuation analysis.

An insightful case study focused on novel cardiovascular therapeutics (such as gene therapy, next generation complements, oral proteins and peptides, regulatory t-cell (tregs) therapies and subcutaneous biologics) and novel cardiovascular-based services / solutions (such as biopharmaceutical contract research offerings, digital therapeutics and precision medicine software). It also features a list of developers, along with details on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An elaborate analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, stainless steel and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World) for the period 2022-2035. Kindly note that input parameters considered for this analysis include number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders that can be treated using cardiovascular drug eluting stents and average price of such stents across various geographies.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities associated with cardiovascular drug eluting stents over the next decade. Based on several parameters, such as annual cases reported for cardiovascular disorders, percutaneous coronary interventions performed (in terms of number of patients) to treat such disorders, and average price for associated drug eluting stents across various geographical regions, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents market across type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, stainless steel and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with several industry stakeholders.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players offering cardiovascular drug eluting stents?

Which type of drug eluting stent is most commonly offered by developers engaged in this market space?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development / manufacturing of cardiovascular drug eluting stents?

How has the patent landscape in this domain evolved over the last two decades?

What is the present and likely future demand for cardiovascular drug eluting stents in the overall healthcare sector?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming decade, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of cardiovascular drug eluting stents market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that highlights important concepts related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents. It also features information on various types of cardiovascular drug delivery devices, key indications targeted by such devices and potential risks associated with their use. This chapter further features details about the recent advancements that have been made related to cardiovascular drug delivery devices.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the development of cardiovascular drug eluting stents, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, number of products offered and location of headquarters. Further, it highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of over 90 cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, nitinol, stainless steel and others), post dilatation limit, stent length, stent diameter, nominal pressure, rated burst pressure and administered drug concentration.



Chapter 5 features an analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends through five different schematic representations, including a heat map representation based on eluted drug and administered drug concentration, a stacked bar chart representation based on the type of drug eluted and stent material, a tree map representation based on maximum stent length and maximum stent diameter, a 4D bubble chart representation comparing the players engaged in cardiovascular drug eluting stents domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, number of products offered and region), and a grid representation based on company size, number of products offered, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of players involved in the production / development of cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength (in terms of number of products offered, stent material, maximum stent length, maximum stent diameter, maximum nominal pressure, maximum rated burst pressure, and lowest strut thickness)



Chapter 7 features elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in providing cardiovascular drug eluting stents. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key members of the executive team and cardiovascular drug delivery device portfolio), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 provides an insightful analysis on patent focused on cardiovascular drug eluting stents. The chapter provides an overview on the filed / granted patents related to cardiovascular drug eluting stents. For this analysis, we looked at the patents that have been published by various players, till February 2022. The analysis highlights key details and trends associated with these patents, including patent type, publication year, geographical location, assigned CPC symbol, emerging focus area, type of applicant and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It features a three-dimensional bubble analysis (based on patent citation count, publication year, extended geographical reach). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 presents a case study focused on novel cardiovascular therapeutics (such as gene therapy, next generation complements, oral proteins and peptides, regulatory t-cell (tregs) therapies and subcutaneous biologics) and novel cardiovascular-based services / solutions (such as biopharmaceutical contract research offerings, digital therapeutics and precision medicine software), featuring a list of such players with details on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of novel cardiovascular therapeutics is provided, based on the phase of development, route of administration, type of molecule, and mechanism of action. Further, an elaborate analysis of the overall market landscape of novel cardiovascular-based services / solutions is provided, based on several relevant parameters, such as types of services, purpose of software and end users.



Chapter 10 includes an in-depth analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for cardiovascular drug eluting stents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, stainless steel and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World) for the period 2022-2035. Kindly note that the input parameters considered for this analysis include the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders that can be treated using drug eluting stents and the average price of such stents across various geographies.



Chapter 11 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the cardiovascular drug eluting stents market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across various segments, such as type of drug eluted (sirolimus, paclitaxel, everolimus, zotarolimus and others), type of stent material (platinum chromium, cobalt chromium, stainless steel and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report, wherein all the key facts and figures have been mentioned. Further, the chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the cardiovascular drug eluting stents market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with several stakeholders.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

