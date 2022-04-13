The global market for agricultural micronutrients is estimated at USD 4.3 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type, Mode of Application, Form, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05129362/?utm_source=GNW





The zinc segment, is accounted for the highest share by type in the agricultural micronutrients market throughout the forecasted period

Zinc is one of the most essential micronutrients required by plants in small quantities.Sandy soil, highly leached acid soil and soils having poor organic content, show low zinc contents.



The symptoms of zinc deficiency include reduced height, interveinal chlorosis, and brown spots on upper leaves. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed globally, mainly for cereals and grains, hence the demand for zinc as a micronutrient is high in the agricultural micronutrients market



The fruits & vegetables segment by crop type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global agricultural micronutrients market

Agricultural micronutrients are gaining importance among the fruits & vegetable growers because of their beneficial nutritional support and at the same time, ensure better harvest and returns.Zinc deficiency commonly affects fruits such as banana, custard apple and mangoes.



In citrus production, the molybdenum deficiency called as yellow spot is commonly observed. Hence proper plant nutrition is essential for the proper growth of fruits & vegetables globally



Foliar application segment, by mode of application is projected to be the largest segment in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

Foliar mode of application is widely used for the application of micronutrients, particularly iron and manganese, for various crops.It is mostly used for fruits, vegetables, and flower crops.



Foliar sprays are advantageous to meet the internal demand of micronutrients during flowering when soil moisture and temperature is not favorable for growth of the crop.

For micronutrients to be applied in extremely smaller quantities, foliar sprays give an advantage of ease of application as compared to soil and fertigation. All these reasons make it the largest segment in the market



Non-chelated application segment, by form is projected to be the largest segment in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

Non-chelated micronutrients are more widely used than chelated ones, as they are easily available and inexpensive. These micronutrients are marketed in the form of sulfates, such as zinc sulfate, iron sulfate, and copper sulfate. However, there is an increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of chelated micronutrients, as they offer enhanced nutrient efficiency and improved absorption as compared to non-chelated micronutrients



