Global $13.93 Bn Brain Tumor Drugs Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F

The global brain tumor drugs market reached a value of nearly $5,656.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5,656.4 million in 2020 to $9,128.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 10%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 and reach $13,932 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the brain tumor drugs market resulted increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increased healthcare expenditure, increased number of approvals for oncology (cancer) drugs, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and advances in cancer drug discovery. The market was restrained increasing use of targeted therapies, pricing pressures from regulators, challenges due to regulatory changes, and low healthcare access.



Going forward, increase in cancer incidence rate, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, strong pipeline of drugs, and revised FDA regulations to facilitate biologics drug development. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of drugs, rise in interest rates, rising popularity of alternative therapies and natural remedies, and coronavirus pandemic.



The brain tumor drugs market is segmented by drugs into temozolomide, bevacizumab, and others. The others was the largest segment of the brain tumor drugs market segmented by drugs, accounting for 69.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the Temozolomide segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain tumor drugs market segmented by drugs, at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2020-2025.



The brain tumor drugs market is also segmented by end-user into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other end-users. The hospital pharmacies market was the largest segment of the brain tumor drugs market segmented by end-user, accounting for 53.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the other end-users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain tumor drugs market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market, accounting for 31.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the brain tumor drugs market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.8% and 9.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by South America and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 9.4% and 9.1% respectively during 2020-2025.



The global brain tumor drugs market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 28.1% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc.



The top opportunities in the brain tumor drugs market segmented by drugs will arise in the others segment, which will gain $2,494.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the brain tumor drugs market segmented by end-user will arise in hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $1,804.9 million of global annual sales by 2025.



Market-trend-based strategies for the brain tumor drugs includes investing in combination of drugs for brain tumor treatment, adapting the use of phase zero clinical trials to improve efficacy, use of technology for drug delivery that improves the efficacy of the drug, focus on the expansion of cell and gene therapy, and carrying out strategic mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the brain tumor drugs market include focusing on new product development, strategic collaborations, expanding business presence in developed and emerging regions, strategic acquisitions and agreements, and strengthening their product portfolio by new drug approvals.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the brain tumor companies to focus on combination of drugs to help with treatment, adopt phase zero clinical trials, focus on nanotechnology for drug delivery and tumor treatment, focus on expansion of cell and gene therapy & CAR-T for brain tumors, expanding in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, bundled payments, skimmed pricing, adopt premium pricing, participate in trade shows and events, increase visibility through business websites and listing websites, use big data analytics to improve marketing activities, targeting hospitals and pharmacies to spread awareness, and targeting the geriatric population.



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

CordenPharm

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

AstraZeneca

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

