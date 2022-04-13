The global ECG cables and leadwires market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5%

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market by Material, Usability, Type, Patient Care Setting & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436639/?utm_source=GNW





ECG leadwires and ECG cables segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires market, by type segment, in 2020

ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented into ECG leadwires and ECG cables.The ECG leadwires market is divided into 12-lead ECG leadwires, 5- lead ECG leadwires, 3-lead ECG leadwires, 6-lead ECG leadwires, single-lead ECG leadwire, and other ECG leadwires (15- and 18-lead ECG leadwires).



In 2020, the 12-lead ECG leadwires segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG leadwires and ECG cables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide usage by paramedics to diagnose acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and reduce treatment time.



The hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires, by patient care setting segment, in 2020

Based on patient care setting, the ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented hospitals& ICUs, long-term care facilities, clinics, and ambulatory and home care centers.In 2020, hospitals& ICUs accounted for a larger share of the ECG cables and leadwires market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, which in turn is increasing the need for quality cardiology care.



North America is the largest regional market forECG cables and leadwires market

The global ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires market.



The North American ECG cables and leadwires market growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the aging population and rising cardiovascular disease rate as compared to other regions.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), CONMED Corporation (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Welch Allyn, Inc. (US), Curbell Medical Products, Inc. (US), Schiller AG (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Dräger (Germany), Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd (China), Unimed Medical Supplies Inc. (China), Amydi-med Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), MedLink Electronics Tech Co. Ltd., (China), Sorimex (Poland), Nuova Gmbh (Germany), LUMED (Italy), UpnMed Equipment Co., Ltd.(China), Carlisle Medical Technologies (US), and LifeLine Medical, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the ECG cables and leadwires market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type,material, usability, patient care setting,and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



