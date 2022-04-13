Global Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021-2028 to Reach $8.16 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market by Type (Meal [Standard, Customized], Treats, Supplements), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), Health Condition (Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The direct-to-consumer pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021-2028 to reach $8.16 billion by 2028.



After extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This market is characterized by diversified operations, which offer healthy products for pets, mainly due to rising pet health-consciousness and preference for online purchasing amongst consumers.



The growth projections of this market are mainly attributed to factors, such as the rising pet population coupled with increasing pet food expenditure, growing incidences of zoonotic diseases in pets, rising demand for premium pet food products, the increasing number of pet D2C brands and start-ups, and growing consumer preference for online shopping.



In addition, the rise in e-commerce, the humanization of pets, the increasing demand for nutritious pet food, and the willingness of consumers to pay a considerable sum of money for premium pet products further support the growth of the direct-to-consumer pet food market.



Furthermore, the usage of cannabis in pet food is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for this market. However, the quality issues in pet food products and product recalls are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into meal, treats, and supplements. The meal segment dominated the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The dominant position of this segment is attributed to the rising awareness about pet health, increased spending on premium meals, and the growing demand for customized meals.



The meal segment is divided into standardized meal and customized meal. The customized meal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. Customized meals help monitor pet eating patterns, avoid susceptible allergens in food; address health conditions, such as dry skin, obesity, and loose stools; and enable doorstep delivery, contributing to the high growth rate of this segment.



The standardized and customized meals segments are further sub-segmented into dry and wet meals. In 2021, the dry meal segment accounted for the larger share of the standardized and customized meals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its increased shelf life, low cost, ease of handling, and reduced risks of plaque & tartar buildup.



Based on pet type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. The dogs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this market is attributed to the rising number of dog adoptions, growing demand for high-quality dog food products, and the humanization of dogs.



Based on health condition, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into nutrition, digestive health, heart health, allergies, dental health, skin problems, stress, joint health, and other health conditions. The nutrition segment accounted for the largest share of the direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing expansion of premium pet food brands and the rising awareness of pet owners towards the preferences and health conditions of their pets

Based on distribution channels, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is segmented into online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the growing preference for personalization, consumer convenience, availability of greater discounts compared to offline stores, and greater product selection experience.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region.



North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The high growth rate of this region is attributed to the rising number of millennials as pet owners, the availability of a wide range of customized pet food in the region, growing focus on the health of & the diets of pets, and the presence of major players in North America.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the current revenue value generated by the direct-to-consumer pet food market?

At what rate is the demand for direct-to-consumer pet food projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for the direct-to-consumer pet food market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

What impacts does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the direct-to-consumer pet food market?

Which segments in terms of type, pet type, health condition, and distribution channel create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market?

Who are the major players in the direct-to-consumer pet food market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the direct-to-consumer pet food market? What impacts have these strategic developments made on the market?

Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Pet Population and Food Expenditure

Growing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

Rising Demand for Premium Pet Food Products

Rising Number of Pet DTC Brands

Rise in E-Commerce

Restraints

Quality Issues Related to Pet Food Products and Product Recalls

Opportunities

Use of Cannabis in Pet Food

Trends

Rising Demand for Customized Pet Food

Humanization of Pets

Impact of Covid-19 On the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market



Key Players

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. (Part of Colgate-Palmolive Company) (U.S.)

The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.)

Diamond Pet Foods Inc. (Part of Schell & Kampeter Inc.) (U.S.)

Heristo Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Simmon Pet Food Inc. (U.S.)

WellPet LLC (U.S.)

The Farmers Dog Inc. (U.S.)

Jinx Inc. (U.S.)

JustFoodForDogs LLC (U.S.)

Ollie Pets Inc. (U.S.)

Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

NomNomNow Inc. (Philippines).

Scope of the Report:

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Type

Meal

Meal Market by Category

Standard Meal (Dry and Wet)

Customized Meal (Dry and Wet)

Treats

Standard Treats

Dental Chews

Standard Chews

Supplements

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Other Pets

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Health Condition

Nutrition

Digestive Health

Heart Health

Allergies

Dental Health

Skin Problems

Stress

Joint Health

Other Health Conditions

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

