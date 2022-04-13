The Global Concrete Cooling Market is expected to grow by $ 638.79 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351785/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the concrete cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cities evolving into megacities, rising infrastructural investment, and growing demand from the MEA.

The concrete cooling market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape



The concrete cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ice cooling

• Water cooling

• Air cooling

• Liquid nitrogen



By Application

• Highway construction

• Power plant construction

• Port construction

• Dams and locks



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the global platform for innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete cooling market growth during the next few years. Also, rising rental demand and increasing demand for liquid nitrogen in concrete cooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on concrete cooling market covers the following areas:

• Concrete cooling market sizing

• Concrete cooling market forecast

• Concrete cooling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete cooling market vendors that include Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice. Also, the concrete cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



