Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Worth USD 569.7 mn by 2022-2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales, Price | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends | Key Players, Top Regions,

Automotive Rear Spoiler is a structure built into the body of car, usually on the back of the car behind the rear window, which is designed to reduce wind resistance by disrupting inefficient airflow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Rear Spoiler market size is estimated to be worth USD 488.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 569.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

Magna

Samvardhana Motherson Peguform

Jiangnan MPT

AP Plasman

Plastic Omnium

SRG Global

ABC

Polytec Group

DaikyoNishikawa

Metelix

Dar Spoilers

Thairung

Eakas Corporation

P.U.TECH

Dawn

ABT

Global Automotive Rear Spoiler key players include ABC, Jiangnan MPT, Thai Rung, INOAC, Plastic Omnium, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

In terms of product, ABS Type is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is SUV, followed by Sedan.

Automotive Rear Spoiler market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Automotive Rear Spoiler report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Wing-Shaped Spoiler

Decorative Spoiler

SUV

Sedan

Others

Asia is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

