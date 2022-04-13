The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow by $ 85.72 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343346/?utm_source=GNW

72 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings associated with FIBC use, benefits over other packaging materials, and recyclability and reusability of bulk bags.

The flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemicals

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the innovations in FIBC products as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America’s growth during the next few years. Also, the use of bio-based raw materials and increasing adoption of liners in FIBCs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America covers the following areas:

• Flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America sizing

• Flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America forecast

• Flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America vendors that include AmeriGlobe LLC, BAG Corp., Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Corman Bag Co, Global-Pak LLC, Greif Inc., Halsted Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., JumboSack Corp., Langston Companies Inc., Minibulk Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the flexible intermediate bulk container market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

