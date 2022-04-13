The Global Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market is expected to grow by $ 85.02 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308355/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the household laundry care cabinets market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, ease of use, convenience, faster drying features, and raising awareness of dust mites-free and allergen-free clothing.

The household laundry care cabinets market analysis includes distribution channel, product, and technology segments, and geographic landscape.



The household laundry care cabinets market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Household standalone laundry care cabinets

• Household wall-mounted laundry care cabinets



By Technology

• Vented laundry care cabinets

• Heat pump laundry care cabinets



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising online sales of household laundry care cabinets as one of the prime reasons driving the household laundry care cabinets market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in focus on the energy efficiency of household laundry care cabinets, growth in the home automation market and growing demand for smart connected home appliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the household laundry care cabinets market covers the following areas:

• Household laundry care cabinets market sizing

• Household laundry care cabinets market forecast

• Household laundry care cabinets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household laundry care cabinets market vendors that include A&T Cabinet Makers, AB PODAB, Alliance Laundry System LLC, Allson Kitchens, American Dryer, Electrolux Professional AB, G and E Automatic Equipment Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., Nimoverken AB, OSMA Trockensysteme GmbH, Pellerin Milnor Corp., Rockwell Industrial Plants Ltd., Staber Industries Inc., The RTA Store Inc., Venburg Agenturen BV, V-Zug Holding AG, Whirlpool Corp., and Wood Wizards Kitchens. Also, the household laundry care cabinets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________