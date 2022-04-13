The E-books Market is expected to grow by $ 958.24 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-books Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284868/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the E-books market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by considerably high prices of printed books, the growing popularity of e-readers, and the proliferation of mobile devices and apps.

The e-books market in Europe analysis includes genre segment and geographic landscape.



The e-books market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Genre

• Fiction

• Non-Fiction and Education

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe



This study identifies the emerging formats for publishing e-books as one of the prime reasons driving the e-books market in Europe’s growth during the next few years. Also, emerging formats for publishing e-books, increasing integration of additional features with digital textbooks, and rising availability of online translations of e-books in various local languages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-books market in Europe covers the following areas:

• E-books Market in Europe sizing

• E-books Market in Europe forecast

• E-books Market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-books market in Europe vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Hachette Livre, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Ebooks.com Pty Ltd., EBSCO Information Services, Informa Plc, McGraw Hill, News Corp., Pearson Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., and UCL. Also, the e-books market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





