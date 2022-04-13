The Global Cellulose Acetate Market is expected to grow by $ 1.07 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112246/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the cellulose acetate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the textile industry in APAC and rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production.

The cellulose acetate market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The cellulose acetate market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fiber

• Plastics



By Application

• Filtration

• Electronics

• Textile and consumer goods

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the product development of acetate filter tow as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose acetate market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cellulose acetate market covers the following areas:

• Cellulose acetate market sizing

• Cellulose acetate market forecast

• Cellulose acetate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose acetate market vendors that include Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA. Also, the cellulose acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

