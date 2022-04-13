The Global 3D Printing Services Market is expected to grow by $ 8.77 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006347/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the 3D printing services market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising customization across various industries, increasing investments in additive manufacturing, and the use of 3D printing to produce spare parts.

The 3D printing services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The 3D printing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer products

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of 3D printing in the education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of 3D printing in the electronics industry, and growing demand for new materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D printing services market covers the following areas:

• 3D printing services market sizing

• 3D printing services market forecast

• 3D printing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing services market vendors that include 3D Matters, 3D Spectra Technologies LLP, 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., Computer Aided Technology, Desktop Metal, Inc., FORECAST 3D, General Electric Co., Makelab Inc., Materialise NV, Moddler, Proto Labs Inc., ProtoCAM, Sculpteo, Shapeways Inc., STPL Group, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, Vexma Technologies Pvt Ltd., and voxeljet AG. Also, the 3D printing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________