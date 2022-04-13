The Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market is expected to grow by $ 65.63 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546957/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the sports and energy drinks market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by consumer focus on health and wellness, increased consumption among millennials, and packaging innovations.

The sports and energy drinks market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The sports and energy drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Energy drinks

• Soft drinks



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies on-the-go consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the sports and energy drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, demand more functional beverages, and used as mixers with alcohol will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sports and energy drinks market covers the following areas:

• Sports and energy drinks market sizing

• Sports and energy drinks market forecast

• Sports and energy drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports and energy drinks market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ACLI-MATE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hype Energy, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The coca-cola co. Also, the sports and energy drinks market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

