DRYWORLD Ruck and Rolls Into Rugby with Ospreys Partnership

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Energy Services, Inc. - DRYWORLD, (“DRYWORLD Brands Inc.”) (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce the company has signed a 5-year partnership that will see the brand go back to its roots to become effective immediately the official compression apparel partner of the Ospreys.

The professional Welsh rugby union team is the most successful Welsh team in the history of the United Rugby Championship, having won the competition four times. They also became the first and only Welsh regional team to beat a major touring side, defeating Australia 24-16 in 2006.

The Ospreys reside in Swansea, Wales, with their home grounds being Swansea.Com Stadium, capacity 20,827. They compete in the United Rugby Championship, which began with the creation of the Welsh-Scottish league when it was known as the Celtic League, until rebranding to Pro 12, then expanding to Pro 14. The league has now found its home as the United Rugby Championship, URC for short, and has formed a partnership with Roc Nation. Ospreys also compete in the European Rugby Champions Cup (also known as the Heineken Champions Cup).

DRYWORLD will provide the Ospreys with a full range of compression products including but not limited to DRYFEET, Aggression Apparel in Dskyn and Bioskyn, compression protection shoulder pads, scrum caps, as well as a full cycling range and other items that will be developed as a result of this partnership. Dryworld has the right to sell all approved co-branded products through designated channels including, but not limited to the DRYWORLD eCom store and the Amazon Store. Ospreys will also purchase products from Dryworld for resale on the Ospreys eCom store.

“Going back to our roots was important to us and the brand is excited to work with such an esteemed club in the launch of our signature product lines.” Said Co-founder/Co-CEO Brian McKenzie

“It’s why we exist, to help athletes perform at their best, and we know the Aggression Apparel, Dskyn and Bioskyn line with DRYFEET will do just that. With athletes of this caliber, one percent of improvement makes all the difference.”

Anthony Cole-Johnson, Ospreys Commercial Director, said:

“We are truly excited to announce a significant new five-year partnership with Dryworld, who have taken up the opportunity to be our new Compression partner.”

“We are looking forward to sharing the innovative products with players and supporters alike in the coming months, as we know rugby is at the heartland of the brand; we are delighted they chose us to partner with them on their journey.”

“Though a Canadian brand, the Dryworld team is keen to showcase their product range within the region, and we will work to support them in this space”

“This is a significant new partnership for the Ospreys, and we cannot wait to get started.”

