The Test Preparation Market is expected to grow by $ 11.93 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

39% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations, Increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation, and rising demand for test preparation services in the US.

The test preparation market in the US analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The test preparation market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• University exams

• Certifications exams

• High school exams

• Elementary exams

• Other exams



By End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



This study identifies the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market in the US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the test preparation market in the US covers the following areas:

• Test preparation market in the US sizing

• Test preparation market in the US forecast

• Test preparation market in the US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

