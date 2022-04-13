The Global Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 5.73 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854004/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings and quick onboarding, the advent of 5G, and inherent benefits for vendors.

The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud gaming market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Video streaming

• File streaming



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and an increasing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud gaming market covers the following areas:

• Cloud gaming market sizing

• Cloud gaming market forecast

• Cloud gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud gaming market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace, RemoteMyApp sp. zoo, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc. Also, the cloud gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



