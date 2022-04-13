The Global Public Safety Market is expected to grow by $ 26.21 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 23.09% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02681267/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the public safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of machine learning and AI-based public safety solution, governmental regulations for industrial safety, and rising infiltration activities and criminal activities.

The public safety market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The public safety market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies that law enforcement is expected to have a large share of the market as one of the prime reasons driving the public safety market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D initiatives and reduce crime and enhanced public safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on public safety market covers the following areas:

• Public safety market sizing

• Public safety market forecast

• Public safety market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public safety market vendors that include Atos SE, CentralSquare, Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Tandu Technologies and Security Systems Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Telstra Corp. Ltd. Also, the public safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

