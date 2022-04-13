The Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 14.41 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Packaging Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653500/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible packaging market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for pouch packaging, growth of the e-commerce sector, and demand for transparent barrier film in food packaging.

The flexible packaging market in North America analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible packaging market in North America is segmented as below:

By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Foil



By Geographical Landscape

• North America



This study identifies the growing demand for micro packaging materials as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market in North America’s growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of biodegradable packaging and advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible packaging market in North America covers the following areas:

• The flexible packaging market in North America sizing

• The flexible packaging market in North America forecast

• The flexible packaging market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market in North America vendors that include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE, and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., The Tetra Laval Group, Transcontinental Inc., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd. Also, the flexible packaging market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

