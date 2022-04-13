Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 APRIL 2022 AT 13.30 P.M EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organizing meeting of Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 30 March 2022, Aila Hemminki, Aki Jaskari, Timo Kokkala, Jyrki Mäkynen, Jarmo Partanen, Jarmo Salmi and Jaana Sandström were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

On 13 April 2022, the organizing meeting of the Board elected Jarmo Salmi to continue as Chairman of the Board and Jyrki Mäkynen as Vice-Chairman.

The Board of Directors decided to carry out the tasks of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors appointed one permanent committee, the Remuneration Committee. The members of the Remuneration Committee are Jarmo Salmi, Jyrki Mäkynen and Aila Hemminki.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





For additional information and interview requests:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.