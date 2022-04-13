The Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market is expected to grow by $ 3.56 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02308490/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the plastic processing machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automated machines, high demand from the food and beverage packaging industry, and increase in demand for plastic products.

The plastic processing machinery market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The plastic processing machinery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Packaging

• Construction

• Automotive

• Others



By Product

• IMM

• Extrusion machine

• BMM

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IoT with plastic processing machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic processing machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of additive manufacturing and co-bots for injection molding applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plastic processing machinery market covers the following areas:

• Plastic processing machinery market sizing

• Plastic processing machinery market forecast

• Plastic processing machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic processing machinery market vendors that include Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc., Aoki Technical Laboratory Inc., ARBURG GmbH Co KG, BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH, Cannon Spa, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Graham Engineering Corp., Gurucharan Industries, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Technology, Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, Negri Bossi Spa, Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. Also, the plastic processing machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

