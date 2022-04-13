Let's Talk Interactive Achieves HIPAA Compliance With Compliancy Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has achieved compliance with the federally mandated standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) through the use of Compliancy Group's proprietary methodology and its The Guard® HIPAA compliance tracking software, and has received the HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.

HIPAA is a federal law that establishes standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any demographic healthcare-related information that can be used to identify a patient. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

HIPAA standards are important because they put patients in control of their healthcare information and require that healthcare providers keep any stored information private.

The rules restrict access to the information to only the healthcare providers who need it, or to people specifically authorized by the patient, such as a spouse. The rules also require healthcare organizations to have systems in place to keep that information confidential, and requires them to notify people if anyone unauthorized has accessed that information.

Let's Talk Interactive is now certified as having those security and privacy systems in place. Let's Talk Interactive has completed Compliancy Group's Six Stage Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. These standards have been heavily vetted against the letter of the law and meet federal NIST requirements. Let's Talk Interactive's good faith effort toward HIPAA compliance through the use of The Guard has been verified by the HIPAA subject matter experts and Compliance Coaches® at Compliancy Group.

"At Let's Talk Interactive, we have a bedrock commitment to making sure our patients' private healthcare information stays private," said Arthur Cooksey, chairman and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "That extends from our leading-edge telehealth technology itself to the people at all levels of our company. Our clients demand it, our patients deserve it, and working with Compliancy Group ensures that we will continue to do just that."

Let's Talk Interactive is now a recipient of the HIPAA Seal of Compliance®, which is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group's proprietary compliance tracking solution.

Let's Talk Interactive chose Compliancy Group for its comprehensive approach, ensuring companies perform security risk assessments, employee awareness training, and management of business associate agreements. "By working with Compliancy Group to achieve HIPAA compliance, we provide peace of mind to patients and confidence to our clients and partners," Cooksey said. "It allows us to stand out from much of the industry and aligns with our commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like Let's Talk Interactive choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance® to differentiate their services.

To learn more about Let's Talk Interactive, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

If you are interested in partnering or utilizing Let's Talk Interactive, Inc., please reach out to hello@letstalkinteractive or 844-936-0637 to get a custom recommendation on what services you should move forward with for your telehealth infrastructure.

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that healthcare professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and the first telehealth solution on Amazon Web Services' cloud platform. Let's Talk Interactive arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities. Its innovative technology platform, recognized by Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award, gives those in need instant access to care. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

