Certell Named Finalist for Two EdTech 2022 Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc., a nonprofit online curriculum developer, announced it was named a Finalist for two EdTech 2022 Awards sponsored by EdTech Digest. Certell’s Poptential™ social studies curriculum was recognized as a Finalist for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, and Certell CEO Fred Fransen was named a Finalist for the EdTech Leadership Award.



The EdTech Awards recognize people, companies, and solutions for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Celebrating its 12th year, the U.S.-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech, and those who soon will be.

“We are gratified to be recognized by EdTech Digest for our novel approach to teaching the next generation of students how to think independently and engage constructively with others,” said Fransen.

A full list of finalists and winners can be found at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2022-finalists-winners/ .

Poptential is a family of free social studies course packages that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning by today’s digital native students. Courses are available for U.S. History, World History, Government/Civics, and Economics.

Poptential courses include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Courses are standards-based and developed by social studies teachers.

Poptential social studies courses also have been recognized with awards from Tech&Learning, Tech Edvocate, and the National Association of Economics Educators.

Poptential courses are available free at www.certell.org .

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell has been named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist, and received the 2021 Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

