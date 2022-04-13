Avicanna Enters into Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Major South American Pharmaceutical Company

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of plant-derived medical and pharmaceutical cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with an established South American pharmaceutical company to commercialize up to four (4) of Avicanna’s proprietary cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical preparations.



The intellectual property related to Avicanna’s proprietary cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical preparations was originally developed through the company’s well established drug delivery platform and further studied through various Canadian research collaborations where the formulations demonstrated stability and bioavailability. The pharmaceutical form of these formulations was then manufactured in Colombia, through the Company’s global vertical integration, where the cannabinoid raw material is also sourced from the Company’s cultivation and extraction infrastructure.

Through the license and supply agreement, Avicanna will license the Company’s intellectual property and supply finished pharmaceutical products starting initially with its proprietary 10% cannabidiol oral preparation. In connection with the partnership Avicanna can earn up to $1.3M CAD in initial licensing fees through achieving near-term milestones.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, The Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions in research and commercialization. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across its main market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

